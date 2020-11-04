Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Hilton posts quarterly loss on COVID-19 pain

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
11/04/2020 | 06:20am EST

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc reported a quarterly loss on Wednesday, compared to a year-ago profit, as the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted global travel.

The company's comparable RevPAR - a key performance measure for the hotel industry - fell 59.9% for the quarter.

Hilton's results come at a time when air travel remains challenged due to rising coronavirus cases in Europe and the United States.

The U.S. hotel operator posted system-wide occupancy of 42.5% in the third quarter, compared with 79.1% a year ago.

Net loss attributable to stockholders was $79 million, or 28 cents per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with a net income of $288 million, or $1.00 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell to $933 million from $2.40 billion.

On an adjusted basis, Hilton earned $0.06 per share.

(Reporting by Ashwini Raj and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 5.84% 23.2 Delayed Quote.-32.54%
HILTON WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS INC. 3.01% 90.65 Delayed Quote.-18.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:36aCENTERRA GOLD : Announces Quarterly Dividend of C$0.05 per common share
PU
06:36aCENTERRA GOLD : Records Net Earnings of $205.7 million or $0.70 per Common Share Cash from Operations of $358.8 million and Free cash flowNG of $281 million
PU
06:36aAPEC ASIA PACIFIC ECONOMIC COOPERATION : Chinese Taipei Contributes to Inclusive and Sustainable Growth Initiatives
PU
06:33aSri Lankan shares end higher as industrials, consumer stocks gain
RE
06:32aSaudi Arabia to relax foreign workers' sponsorship terms in March '21
RE
06:30aDifferent regulatory timelines for COVID vaccine no issue, Oxford trial chief says
RE
06:23aOxford COVID-19 vaccine trial results due this year but not there yet, trial chief says
RE
06:21aSmall and medium-sized enterprises play a vital role in the Irish economy and will be central to Ireland's economic recovery – Deputy Governor, Ed Sibley
PU
06:21a&LDQUO;BRAVING THE STORM : the unprecedented challenges facing SMEs” - Deputy Governor Ed Sibley
PU
06:20aHilton posts quarterly loss on COVID-19 pain
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 futures surge as investors eye tight election race
2CHINA INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL CORPORAT : China slams the brakes on Ant Group's $37 billion listing
3NATWEST GROUP PLC : Finance executives fret as U.S. presidential vote too close to call
4VONOVIA SE : VONOVIA : Nine-Month Profit Grew; Backs 2020 View
5VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : - Interim financial report, third quarter 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group