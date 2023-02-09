Hilton says China demand to be volatile near-term, sees gradual recovery

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
expects demand for stays in China to be volatile in the near
term due to rising COVID-19 infections, the hotel operator said
on Thursday, but sees the key tourism market gradually
recovering through the year.
"I mean the environment created a drag... before it was
lockdown, now they reopen and everybody gets sick, but the net
result is a drag on business activity," said Hilton's finance
chief Kevin Jacobs during an investor call.
The comments came after Hilton missed its room growth
expectations for 2022, pressured by the COVID environment in
China, where restrictions were abruptly lifted after protests.
Hilton, which gets a sizeable chunk of its revenue from
outside the United States, reported net unit growth of 4.7% in
2022, below its earlier forecast of about 5%.
"They probably for the first time in quite a while missed on
unit growth blaming on China so that obviously one of the
reasons that their unit growth has been a bit softer," Bernstein
analyst Richard Clarke said.
China's strict COVID curbs had halted construction of some
luxury properties and impeded travel to a key global tourism
market. The country had been a black spot in an otherwise bright
2022 for the industry.
However, Hilton reported robust results for the fourth
quarter ended Dec. 31, aided by strong travel demand despite
mounting economic worries.
For the quarter, Hilton said revenue per available room, or
RevPAR - a key metric for investors - rose 24.8% on a currency
neutral basis from a year earlier.
Excluding items, Hilton earned $1.59 per share, beating
analysts' expectations of $1.22 per share. Its revenues rose
about 33% to $2.44 billion, compared with estimates of $2.38
billion, according to Refinitiv data.
The company forecast an adjusted profit per share between
$5.42 and $5.68 per share for 2023, compared with expectations
of $5.60 per share.
Hilton's shares rose 2.8% in morning trade, lifting other
hotel stocks.
(Reporting by Priyamvada C in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich
and Shailesh Kuber)