News: Latest News
Hilton to suspend development activity in Russia

03/09/2022 | 02:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Hilton hotel logo is seen on 52nd street following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in New York City

(Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would suspend all new development activity in Russia and had closed its corporate offices in Moscow, following the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
