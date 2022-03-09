Log in
Hilton to suspend development activity in Russia
03/09/2022
(Reuters) - Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it would suspend all new development activity in Russia and had closed its corporate offices in Moscow, following the invasion of Ukraine.
(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)
© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
APPLE INC.
3.45%
162.9
-11.34%
EQUINOR ASA
-5.65%
296.25
33.11%
HYATT HOTELS CORPORATION
6.69%
90.34
-11.77%
MCDONALD'S CORPORATION
0.26%
223.24
-16.89%
PEPSICO, INC.
-0.22%
157.4539
-9.12%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
4.42%
87.755
-28.19%
THE BOEING COMPANY
2.61%
178.42
-15.97%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB)
5.20%
136.75
73.81%
