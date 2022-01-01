Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project - P151744

The development objective of the Himachal Pradesh Horticulture Development Project for India is to support small farmers and agro-entrepreneurs in Himachal Pradesh, to increase the productivity, quality, and market access of selected horticulture commodities. This project has four components. 1) The first component, Horticulture Production and Diversification, aims to enhance horticultural competitiveness at the farm level by supporting access to...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

Show More