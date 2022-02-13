Himalaya yogi ran India's top bourse as puppet master, regulator says

MUMBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The former head of India's
largest stock exchange shared confidential information with a
yogi and sought his advice on crucial decisions, a probe by the
market regulator has found, ahead of the bourse's much-awaited
public listing.
In a case of "bizarre misconduct" that was a "glaring
breach" of regulations, Chitra Ramkrishna, the former chief
executive of National Stock Exchange (NSE), shared information
including the bourse's financial projections, business plans and
board agenda with a purported spiritual guru in the Himalayas,
the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) said.
"The sharing of financial and business plans of NSE ... is a
glaring, if not unimaginable, act that could shake the very
foundations of the stock exchange," SEBI said in an order,
imposing penalties on Ramkrishna, the bourse and other top
former executives for the lapses.
Ramkrishna, who quit NSE in 2016 https://www.reuters.com/article/india-nse-ceo-idINKBN13R0WF
citing "personal reasons", was not immediately reachable for
comment. NSE and SEBI did not respond to requests for comment.
Allegations of corporate governance lapses have dogged NSE
for several years. The exchange had planned to go public in 2017
but its listing was derailed by allegations officials had
provided some high frequency traders unfair access through
co-location servers, which could speed up algorithmic trading.
After a three-year investigation, SEBI fined the exchange https://www.reuters.com/article/india-sebi-nse-idUSL3N22C416
over $90 million and barred it from raising money on securities
markets for six months. NSE challenged the order in court and
has sought SEBI's approval to file for a new IPO.
However, during that investigation, SEBI found documents
showing Ramkrishna's emails to an unknown person, who she said
during questioning was a "spiritual force" she had sought
guidance from for 20 years.
Ramkrishna, in her defence, told SEBI that sharing of
information with the person who was "spiritual in nature" did
not compromise confidentiality or integrity.
The SEBI order however stated that it was "absurd" for
Ramkrishna to contend that sharing sensitive information such as
dividend pay-out ratios, business plans and the performance
appraisals of NSE employees did not cause harm.
The SEBI probe also found the purported guru had substantial
influence over the appointment of a mid-level executive, without
any capital market experience, directly as an adviser to
Ramkrishna with inadequate documentation and a salary higher
than most senior NSE officials.
The guru was running the exchange, and Ramkrishna was
"merely a puppet in his hands", SEBI said.
Questions emailed to an address given in the SEBI order as
belonging to the guru were not immediately responded to.
SEBI also said NSE and its board were aware of the exchange
of confidential information but had chosen to "keep the matter
under wraps".
The regulator fined NSE 20 million rupees ($270,000) and has
barred the exchange from launching any new products for six
months.
SEBI imposed a penalty of 30 million rupees on Ramkrishna
and barred her from any bourse and SEBI-registered intermediary
for three years.
Ramkrishna was among a group of executives who in the early
1990s started NSE as a challenger to the more established BSE
Ltd, then known as Bombay Stock Exchange. She was appointed
joint managing director of NSE in 2009 and promoted to CEO in
2013.
