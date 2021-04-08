Hin Leong founder court hearing on additional charges postponed

SINGAPORE, April 8 (Reuters) - A Singapore court session
where the founder of collapsed oil trading firm Hin Leong
Trading Pte Ltd, Lim Oon Kuin, was to face additional charges
has been postponed until April 29, according to court
proceedings.
Singapore prosecutors were expected to tender 23 additional
forgery-related charges in court on Thursday against the
78-year-old former oil tycoon, better known as O.K. Lim.
But the session was adjourned after his lawyers said Lim had
a respiratory health problem and could not be present.
Singapore police last year charged Lim with two counts of
abetment of forgery for the purpose of cheating.
(Reporting by Chen Lin in Singapore; editing by Jason Neely)