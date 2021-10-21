Hint Health : to Host 5th Annual Direct Primary Care Summit

Hint Summit, the largest event in direct primary care, will showcase the latest innovations, leading voices, and practical takeaways for direct care membership models

Hint Health, the leading provider of membership management, billing, and employer direct contracting infrastructure for direct primary care (DPC) and membership-based providers, today released details for its fifth annual Hint Summit. The virtual edition of the event—Hint Summit 2D’21—will be held on October 28-29, 2021 where notable speakers—including former Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist, award-winning investigative reporter Marshall Allen, and AAFP board chair Dr. Ada D. Stewart—will address the massive inefficiencies in the traditional fee-for-service model and how providers and employers can break the cycle to create better patient and physician experiences.

“Each year at Hint Summit we convene the most forward thinking minds among healthcare entrepreneurs, direct primary care, onsite/near-site clinics, virtual-first care providers, innovative health plans, and the benefit advisor community to share strategies, case studies, new trends and innovations in making the future of affordable, quality healthcare a reality,” said Zak Holdsworth, CEO and Co-Founder, Hint Health. “Hint Summit is all about making new connections—with new people and with new ideas—to create growth and move the direct care movement forward. One of the things people love about Hint Summit is that it brings the entire ecosystem together; that’s incredibly valuable for both providers looking to grow as well as benefits advisors, innovative health plans, and TPAs looking to build cutting-edge healthcare solutions for their clients.”

Two full days of programming will feature keynote sessions addressing challenges and opportunities, small breakout discussions focused on practice growth, legislative and regulatory updates, plus DPC Accelerator workshops and speed-date style virtual networking. These compelling sessions and first-person perspectives empower attendees to learn from each other and apply new strategies to their own businesses, whether starting as an independent practice or growing as a large enterprise.

The full agenda is available at summit.hint.com, and the major themes include:

Proven Strategies for DPC Growth

Working with Employers: Case Studies & Success Stories

The Legislative & Regulatory Landscape for Direct Care

Leadership, Life Lessons & Navigating Change

Trends and Innovations in Primary Care Payment & Delivery Models

The Future of Direct Care

Hint Summit has previously attracted more than 700 registrants across nearly all 50 states, and facilitated more than 1,100 networking meetings. Tickets are currently on sale and start at as little as $99. Medical residents and students can attend all sessions and activities for free.

For more information about Hint Summit and to register, visit summit.hint.com.

About Hint Health

Hint Health powers forward-thinking provider organizations seeking the freedom to operate partially or fully outside of today’s insurance-based system. The HintOS™ platform eliminates complexity with direct-to-consumer membership management and effortlessly scales employer direct contracting for independent provider organizations, including direct primary care (DPC) practices & networks, virtual-first care, and near-site/onsite clinics. The HIPAA-compliant, ISO27001/SOC 2 Type 2 certified platform has processed over $1B in payments and is approaching 1M lives under management. As a leading authority in DPC, Hint produces Hint Summit, the largest annual conference for the industry.

Backed by top investors including AXA Venture Partners, Launchpad Digital Health, Meridian Street Capital, and Unpopular Ventures, Hint’s vision is to redesign the healthcare system to enable easy access to high quality, affordable care. To learn more, visit www.hint.com and follow @HintHealth.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211021006021/en/