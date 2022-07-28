Hint of a Fed pause opens door to Asia's emerging markets

* Investors do not see a repeat of 2013 chaos
* Asian financial markets respond favourably to Fed hike
* Falling inflation expectations will drive flows to EM Asia
SINGAPORE, July 28 (Reuters) - As the United States pushes
ahead with its steepest interest rate hikes in a generation,
investors are unusually poised to buy in Asia's emerging
markets, betting authorities can tame inflation without
triggering the capital-flight chaos of previous cycles.
While no rally is underway, steadying currency, debt and
equity markets suggest investors may have already stopped
rushing for the exits.
Beaten-down currencies such as South Korea's won and the
Malaysian ringgit rallied on Thursday, and stock and bond
markets in Seoul , Kuala Lumpur, Jakarta
and Manila responded positively to the Federal Reserve's
latest rate hike.
The Fed, which met market expectations with a 75 basis point
(bp) rise overnight, has now lifted rates by a total of 150 bps
in two meetings - the fastest pace since the early 1980s.
The target window for the benchmark funds' rate
is at its mid-2019 level of 2.25% to 2.5%.
But chair Jerome Powell noted slowing spending and
production and foreshadowed an eventual slowdown in hikes.
Traders have taken the remarks as confirmation that a peak in
U.S. interest rates is near and, with it, a top for the dollar
and a trough for despair.
"These days emerging market currencies, especially Asian
currencies, have been - from my point of view - oversold," said
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo.
"Looking at the rising U.S. equity market and the
less-hawkish communication by Powell, this is supporting Asian
currencies and other emerging market (EM) currencies, and the
recovery of EM should continue."
Bellwether markets in South Korea and Indonesia are showing
signs that the worst may be over. Rather than collapsing,
benchmark 10-year bonds in Indonesia have held up relatively
well: the yield premium over Treasuries has actually narrowed
this year..
South Korea's won, which has been battered by
equity outflows on expectations that the country's
growth-exposed heavy industry and high-tech manufacturing
sectors will suffer as conditions tighten, has also paused for
breath.
Having dropped nearly 9% for the year so far, the won was
heading for its best onshore session in nearly a month on
Thursday and has lifted about 2% from mid-July's 13-year low.
"In six to 12 months time, when inflation comes off globally
and Fed tightening slows, that might benefit the won," said Bank
of Singapore strategist Moh Siong Sim.
WAITING GAME
The moves are a far cry from the outset of the last Fed
tightening cycle in 2013, when India and Indonesia were counted
among the so-called "fragile five" emerging market countries,
with assets on the front line of vulnerability to rising U.S.
rates.
Indonesian stocks are set for their best month since
April, since they are on course at least not to fall again, and
the rupiah currency has dropped only 5% this year, even
as the greenback's strength has lifted the U.S. dollar index
by about 11%.
In 2013, by contrast, Indonesia's currency fell 21%, the
10-year yield soared 330 bps and stocks were flat as world
equity markets rallied.
"What we've been pleasantly surprised with so far is that
this time round the Asian markets have actually held up
relatively well given the pressure that they've been under,"
said Thu Ha Chow, head of fixed income for Asia at Dutch asset
manager Robeco.
"We're obviously waiting, like everybody else, for earnings
... but high-quality corporates have been relatively stable."
Risks abound, of course - especially as some central banks,
notably in Thailand and Indonesia, are being slow to follow in
the Fed in raising interest rates.
Neither country has lifted policy rates
from pandemic lows, inviting downward pressure on
their currencies that could in turn exacerbate inflation and
outflows. Investors expect both to move soon, however.
"When the tide runs out and you're still not doing the right
thing and raising rates, then all bets are off," said Howe Chung
Wan, head of Asia fixed income at Principal Global Investors in
Singapore, regarding Indonesia.
He expects inflation can breach Bank Indonesia's target band
this year and force an interest rate rise sooner than
policymakers intend. But, he added, if that happens in a market
convinced that global inflation can be tamed, then investors
will find confidence.
"This is where the EM investors are going to be, when we
clear out on the Fed, when we think inflation is peaking, this
is where we want to be."
(Reporting by Rae Wee in Singapore and Harish Sridharan in
Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Cynthia Kim in Seoul; Writing
by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Bradley Perrett)