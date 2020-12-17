Log in
Hinterland Metals Announces Completion of Share Consolidation and Name Change

12/17/2020 | 03:25pm EST
Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 17, 2020) -  Further to the November 17, 2020 press release, Hinterland Metals Inc. ("Hinterland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce today that it has completed the consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares (the "Common Shares") on the basis of twenty five (25) pre-consolidation common shares to one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), and it has concurrently changed its name to "Novamind Inc." (the "Name Change"), as previously announced.

Prior to the Consolidation, the Company had 11,384,470 Common Shares issued and outstanding. As a result of the Consolidation, the Company has 455,377 Common Shares issued and outstanding. No fractional post-consolidation Common Shares will be issued and the number of post-consolidation Common Shares issuable to such shareholders will be rounded down to the next lower whole number.

A letter of transmittal was mailed to registered shareholders providing instructions to surrender the certificates evidencing Common Shares held in exchange for Direct Registration Advice representing the number of Common Shares to which they are entitled as a result of the Consolidation.

The exercise or conversion price and the number of Common Shares issuable upon exercise or conversion of any of the Company's outstanding warrants, debentures and any other securities convertible into Common Shares will be proportionately adjusted to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with the terms under which they were issued.

About Hinterland

Hinterland is an unlisted Canadian public company, reporting in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta and Québec.

Contact Information

Hinterland Metals Inc.
1 Adelaide Street East, Suite 801
Toronto, Ontario M5C 2V9
Attention: Binyomin Posen, CEO
Email: bposen@plazacapital.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this news release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

© Newsfilecorp 2020
