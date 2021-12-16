Log in
Hip-Hop Icon Too $hort Partners with Encore to Deliver Innovative & Interactive Live Augmented Reality Performances

12/16/2021 | 10:02am EST
The Bay Area Native to Premiere New Single “Nasty Dance” via Virtual Strip Club on Kid Cudi’s platform

Today, interactive live music app Encore announced a partnership with hip-hop icon and entrepreneur Too $hort on a series of augmented reality, live performances called “Live from Too $hort’s Funhouse” that will premiere new music and amplify $hort’s upcoming studio album.

The first of $hort’s interactive live performances on Encore – the first and only live AR music app co-founded by Grammy Award-winning artist Kid Cudi – kicks off tonight at 8:45pm PT, where he will premiere his brand-new single, Nasty Dance. The song will drop on streaming platforms immediately after the show and will appear on $hort’s forthcoming album.

With Encore’s interactive features, fans will decide which classic song $hort will perform, and the top three fans will get the opportunity to win a Backstage Pass and video chat with the legend himself.

“I’m always looking for innovative ways to connect with my fanbase and support tools for new artists, so this is the perfect partnership. Encore is disrupting the live music experience through augmented reality and I’m looking forward to taking it to a new level with an entertaining performance in my virtual strip club.” - Too $hort.

“We’re beyond excited to partner with a legendary artist like Too $hort on the release of his new music. We created Encore to provide artists like $hort a platform to connect with their fans and share their corner of the Metaverse,” - Encore CEO, Jonathan Gray.

To download Encore and to watch the show for free, follow the link clap.fan/tooshort on your smartphone, or visit the App Store or Play Store, download Encore: Interactive Live Music and use the code TOOSHORT.

About Encore

Encore is a music-first creator platform built to connect artists directly with fans through mobile, interactive, live AR experiences. Co-founded in 2020 by Artist Kid Cudi, alongside CEO Jonathan Gray and President Ian Edelman (HBO’s How To Make It In America), Encore launched in the summer of 2020 with funding led by global investment firm Battery Ventures. To learn more, visit www.clapforencore.com


© Business Wire 2021
