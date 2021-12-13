Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hip-Hop Producer DJ Shok Wins Historic $3.2 Million Judgment Against Ruff Ryders Entertainment

12/13/2021 | 02:16pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cassandra Spangler, Esq. Music Law, and Thomas Vandenabeele Esq. of Kellner Herlihy Getty & Friedman, LLP, announce that last week, the Supreme Court of the State of New York issued a historic ruling against renowned record label Ruff Ryders Entertainment and their affiliated subsidiaries. The case was brought by plaintiff Michael Gomez, a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated hip-hop producer professionally known as DJ Shok, who has produced tracks for DMX, Eve, Big Pun, and other celebrated hip-hop artists during his career. The plaintiff alleged that during his tenure as an in-house producer at Ruff Ryders he went decades without receiving any royalty payments that were owed to him.

The legal battle has been playing out for 4 years, during which time Mr. Gomez has been represented by Thomas Vandenabeele, Esq., of Kellner Herlihy Getty & Friedman, LLP, as Lead Litigation Counsel and Cassandra Spangler, Esq., as Co-counsel and Gomez's Entertainment Attorney.

"We are very happy to achieve this victory on behalf of DJ Shok," commented Ms. Spangler. "We hope that this will help to change the longstanding practice of underpaying producers and artists in the music industry." Spangler is a New York City-based music attorney and has been representing artists, producers, and other creators for more than a decade.

The judgment in the case awarded the plaintiff in excess of $3.2 million in damages and interest, including a rare award of punitive damages. "Mr. Gomez had the courage to speak out, and we are very pleased that the Court awarded punitive damages. We believe that this may send a strong message across the industry," said Thomas Vandenabeele.

The suppression of artists/producers and their rights has been an ongoing problem within the music industry for quite some time. "My hope is that the precedent set in this case will inspire others to fight for what is rightfully owed to them," said Mr. Gomez. "Maybe this will be a catalyst to change the current industry practices by serving as a warning to those who withhold payments due to artists and producers." Record labels continue to grapple with the rapidly moving landscape they operate within, particularly with the rise of streaming services and the democratization of music distribution and publishing, which is now providing artists a previously nonexistent alternative option to being signed by a label.

Press contact: Cassandra Spangler, Esq., cassandra@cspanglermusiclaw.com 



© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
02:49pIndianapolis Law Firm Provides Toys and Books to Families Affected by Domestic Violence
GL
02:49pIndianapolis Law Firm Provides Toys and Books to Families Affected by Domestic Violence
GL
02:48pINVESTOR ALERT : Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Cloopen Group Holding Limited (RAAS) on Behalf of Investors
BU
02:47pBristol-Myers Squibb on Track for Largest Percent Increase Since November 2020 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:46pPermian oil output forecast to hit record high in January -EIA
RE
02:46pFERRARI N.V. : PERIODIC REPORT ON THE BUYBACK PROGRAM - Form 6-K
PU
02:46pOCEAN WILSONS : Institutional Presentation - December 2021
PU
02:46pENTERPRISE SEARCH SOFTWARE : What It Is And How To Use It
PU
02:46pYescarta® ZUMA-12 Study Demonstrates 78% Complete Response Rate as Part of First-Line Treatment in Newly Diagnosed High-Risk Large B-Cell Lymphoma
BU
02:45pAir New Zealand to get further $338 mln under government support package
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS