'Hip, hip, hurrah': King Charles's proclamation read from palace balcony
09/10/2022 | 06:13am EDT
LONDON (Reuters) - A crowd cheered on Saturday as David White, the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles as Britain's new King from a balcony above Londons' St James's Palace.
"Three cheers for Majesty the King," the senior herald in England shouted from the balcony, prompting a response of "hip, hip, hurrah" from soldiers below.
