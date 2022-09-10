Advanced search
'Hip, hip, hurrah': King Charles's proclamation read from palace balcony

09/10/2022 | 06:13am EDT
King Charles is officially proclaimed Britain's new monarch

LONDON (Reuters) - A crowd cheered on Saturday as David White, the Garter King of Arms, read out the official proclamation of Charles as Britain's new King from a balcony above Londons' St James's Palace.

"Three cheers for Majesty the King," the senior herald in England shouted from the balcony, prompting a response of "hip, hip, hurrah" from soldiers below.

(Reporting by Muvija M; editing by Michael Holden)


© Reuters 2022
