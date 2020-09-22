HireVue Launches HireVue Interviews for Microsoft Teams at Microsoft Ignite 2020

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HireVue, a global leader in virtual interviewing and assessments technology, is a featured launch partner this week at Microsoft Ignite 2020 , Microsoft’s annual customer event, to introduce HireVue Interviews for Microsoft Teams. The solution enables Teams users to turn a meeting into an interview with planned questions that allow hiring managers, team members and recruiters to provide real-time feedback and facilitate faster hiring decisions.



The world continues to adapt to a “remote everything” approach due to COVID-19, and 86% of organizations have adopted virtual interviewing as a way to support their distributed teams quickly, efficiently and safely, according to published reports of Gartner research. With HireVue Interviews for Teams, recruiters can engage with candidates directly through Teams, creating a seamless experience that is focused on finding the right candidates from a broad, geographically dispersed applicant pool.

“HireVue Interviews for Microsoft Teams will empower Teams users to more swiftly and effectively fill job roles with the best candidates for the job,” said Kevin Parker, Chairman and CEO of HireVue. “We’re excited to partner with Microsoft to deliver a robust hiring solution that will enable easier collaboration between the recruiter and hiring manager, one that is fully integrated into their flow of work and which helps companies fight bias through a more structured and consistent interview process.”

HireVue Interviews for Teams addresses challenges hiring teams face. Recruiting leaders benefit from a tool that helps to fill openings as fast as possible while reducing bias through structured interviews and promoting inclusion by evaluating all candidates fairly and consistently.

The solution will enable hiring teams to more easily collaborate and capture and share notes during the interview, all from within Teams. Additionally, recruiters will be able to review hiring recommendations from each team member at the end of the interview, enhancing their overall interview experience.

“As our customers reimagine every aspect of work, Teams is a platform that integrates apps and workflows directly into the place work already gets done,” said Mike Ammerlaan, director of Microsoft 365 Ecosystem marketing at Microsoft. “Virtual meetings have become an indispensable way for people to connect, and HireVue’s new integration for Teams will make the interview and hiring process even more effective for customers, as they can conduct these using Teams as the single hub.”

This news complements HireVue’s other recent additions to its hiring platform this year, including app-less interviewing and SMS scheduling, that help to break down technology barriers, make the interview process more accessible and help hiring teams recruit talent quickly and more easily.

To see more about the integration, HireVue Interviews for Teams will be featured in a virtual session at Microsoft Ignite on September 23. To learn more about HireVue and virtual interviewing, please visit: https://www.hirevue.com/

About HireVue

HireVue is transforming the way companies discover, hire and develop the best talent by combining the power of on-demand, structured interviewing, games and machine learning for better hiring decisions. The HireVue Assessments and Video Interviewing Platform uses a ground-breaking combination of industrial/organizational science and rigorously tested, predictive assessment analytics to help customers find and engage higher quality talent, faster. HireVue is available worldwide in over 30 languages and has hosted more than 16 million on-demand interviews and one million assessments. Its more than 700 customers worldwide include over one-third of the Fortune 100 and leading brands such as Unilever, JP Morgan Chase, Delta Air Lines, Vodafone, Carnival Cruise Line and Goldman Sachs. For more information, visit www.hirevue.com.

HireVue Social Networks

Twitter: www.twitter.com/HireVue

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/hirevue

Facebook: www.facebook.com/HireVue

YouTube: www.YouTube.com/user/HireVue

Instagram: www.instagram.com/hirevue/

Press Contact

Andrea Judson-Torres

Highwire PR

310-592-6341

hirevue@highwirepr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/85fb239c-c416-4e37-8b61-053c1458f2e6