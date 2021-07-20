Hireology : and myCNAjobs Partner to Offer Healthcare Providers Access to Wider Network of Talent

CHICAGO and ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hireology , the recruitment CRM built for multi-location, decentralized enterprises, today announced a partnership with myCNAjobs , the nation's largest career network of direct care workers. The integration will empower customers of both companies to access more talent and more efficiently recruit and onboard talent from one centralized recruitment and hiring platform.

The partnership brings together two leading providers focused on driving quality healthcare hires to organizations that need them the most. Hireology powers the recruiting, hiring, and onboarding process for thousands of healthcare locations nationwide, and myCNAjobs represents 70% of America's direct care workers — including caregivers, certified nursing assistants, and home health aides.

"Businesses today are facing an unprecedented talent shortage, and no industry is feeling the effects of this shortage quite as much as healthcare," said Adam Robinson, Co-Founder and CEO of Hireology. "The best way for agencies to get top talent on board faster is to diversify their applicant sourcing while also streamlining their hiring processes. Our partnership with myCNAjobs will allow our shared customers to do just that."

For customers with a paid myCNAjobs account, an unlimited number of jobs opened from the Hireology platform are automatically shared across the myCNAjobs talent network. Applicants applying via myCNAjobs will flow automatically to Hireology, where hiring managers can automate communication and next steps for open roles. Further, there's a 1-click feature in the resume marketplace, allowing customers to proactively search the myCNAjobs resume database and easily push caregiver profiles into Hireology to streamline operations and track results. For customers promoting hiring events on the myCNAjobs platform, candidate resumes will also get synced 30-minutes prior to both in-person and virtual interview events, further streamlining and automating the process.

"We're committed to helping senior care organizations hire more great people in a way that works alongside their existing operations," adds Brandi Kurtyka, CEO of myCNAjobs. "This latest integration will help hundreds of shared customers connect with talent more efficiently while tracking key performance metrics."

Interested customers leveraging both solutions can easily link together their myCNAjobs and Hireology accounts. They simply need to contact their myCNAjobs representative to facilitate the integration.

For more information about Hireology, visit www.hireology.com/demo . For more information on the integration with myCNAjobs, visit www.mycnajobs.com/hire/ .

About Hireology

Hireology's recruitment CRM empowers multi-location, decentralized enterprises and independently owned businesses to build their best teams with confidence. The company equips HR and business leaders with the skills and technology needed to manage the full employee lifecycle – from hire to retire – in one seamless platform. With focused expertise across several industries – including retail automotive, healthcare, hospitality, and professional and consumer services – more than 7,500 businesses today trust Hireology to help build great teams, lift customer service, and drive profitability. For more information, visit www.hireology.com .

About myCNAjobs

myCNAjobs is the nation's largest career network for caregivers, certified nursing assistants, and home health aides, representing 70% of America's direct care workforce. For companies, myCNAjobs offers a suite of recruitment tools to more efficiently hire and onboard. To learn more, visit: www.mycnajobs.com/hire/ .

