His Excellency the CEO of NOGA visits an inspection visit to Bapco

Within the framework of periodic visits to the oil companies of the Oil and Gas Holding Company (nogaholding), H.E. Mr. Nasser Sultan Al-Suwaidi, CEO of the National Oil and Gas Authority (NOGA), visited the Bahrain Petroleum Company (Bapco), in order to observe the security measures implemented by the company to ensure the continuity of work and production according to the latest global systems in this field. In addition to following up the necessary precautionary measures to face various security, natural and logistical disasters that may affect the company's workflow. H.E. was welcomed by Mr. Khaled Rashid Al-Nuaimi, the security coordinator for the oil and gas sector, the director of security for the company, and a number of officials.

H.E. the CEO affirmed that NOGA and all the companies under its umbrella and under the direction of H.E. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, attach great importance to following the latest systems in the areas of security and safety, in order to prevent any accidents in the oil sector to secure the provision of oil and gas to meet current and future needs and to preserve natural resources that enhance the national economy. Praising Bapco's programs, plans and operations for security and protection systems in its various facilities and maintaining operational and production capabilities, in addition to what the company offers in terms of role models in meeting the requirements of security, which provided it with the ability to develop its operating systems, and strengthened its role in serving the national economy as one of the giant national monuments with a vital impact that supports the efforts of the Kingdom of Bahrain in the field of development.

H.E. Mr. Nasser Al-Suwaidi expressed his sincere thanks and appreciation to all those in charge of Bapco's management for their sincere efforts to develop the operational and production system while adhering to the security procedures, wishing them continued success and achieving more achievements in this field.

For his part, Mr. Khaled Al-Nuaimi thanked and appreciated the CEO of NOGA for his support and continuous follow-up in developing the work system in various fields, stressing that the company has many awareness programs and campaigns that are being implemented in the security field, as it raises preventive awareness within all its facilities and its employees.