Hisense Australia Launch New Air Conditioners

10/31/2021 | 05:06am EDT
In October, Hisense Australia launched 4 new air conditioners. The range includes Hisense’s Hi-Nano Technology designed to eliminate airborne bacteria and limit the spread of pollutants. Also by using 360° full DC inverter technology and an inner air duct and advanced louver fin, using significantly less energy than other air conditioners. And with Hisense’s advanced Fast Cooling technology, it achieves 3 times the cooling rate of non-inverter air conditioners, allowing users to cool down a lot quicker than other units. Built for the modern Australian household, the new suite of products will be available at leading retailers nationwide including Harvey Norman, The Good Guys, JB HiFi and BSR.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211031005018/en/

Hisense Air Conditioner (Photo: Business Wire)

Hisense Air Conditioner (Photo: Business Wire)

Hisense Australia have a list of activity that will support the launch of its new range of Air Conditioners.

From October 2021, Hisense Australia had a media release sent to lifestyle, technology and trade media such as Appliance Retailer, TechGuide and Better Home and Garden.

Hisense Australia Head of Marketing Nick Peters is quoted saying, “Air purification capability and hygiene is front of mind for consumers at the moment, and rightly so, they want the very best for their homes. Our Hi-Nano technology gives Australians peace of mind knowing their AC can eliminate airborne bacteria, ensuring only fresh and clean air circulates throughout their home.”

Out of Home Advertising activity

In addition to PR activity, Hisense Australia will activate an out of home billboard advertising campaign. With lockdowns being lifted around the country, more Australians are hitting the road again which makes it perfect timing to showcase our new range via outdoor billboards across the country. One of the main focuses for this campaign is highlight Hisense’s association with the air condition category amongst current and potential shoppers.

Further to Hisense Australia out of home advertising campaign for Air conditioners there will be large activity in the retail environment. We plan to have display units across the country to showcase the latest range of air conditioners.

To find out more, explore the full range here and then find your nearest retailer here.


© Business Wire 2021
HOT NEWS