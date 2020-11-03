Log in
Hispanics in Philanthropy Statement on Election Day

11/03/2020 | 01:25pm EST

Washington, DC, Nov. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Ana Marie Argilagos, President and CEO of Hispanics in Philanthropy, issued the following statement on Election Day

“As Latinxs face disproportionally high COVID-19 infection cases and record-high unemployment rates, Latinxs eligible voters are making their voices heard at the ballot box.  Early voting rates among Latinx voters have surpassed 2016 figures with more than 8.2 million already having cast their ballots. 

“On this Election Day, Latinxs are poised to make history to reshape the U.S. electorate with a record of 32 million eligible voters, making this the largest ethnic voting bloc in the United States. The census has shown us that every 30 seconds a Latinx person turns 18 and becomes eligible to vote. This generation of voters have advanced conversations on healthcare, job security and the economy, and education to local and federal races. In states like Arizona and Texas our vote could serve to transform the political landscape and be the deciding factor of this election. 

“This year, HIP has invested more than a quarter of a million dollars in states like Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Arizona with high-density Latinx populations. Over 20 community organizations have received grants from our Civic Participation Fund in support of their work engaging Latinx voters with innovative new strategies amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. For our impact to increase leadership, influence, and equity for Latinx, we had a responsibility to combine resources for direct relief with our civic engagement efforts. 

“The nonprofits we were able to reach, like Poder Latinx, Mi Familia Vota Education Fund, and more, have spent their time on the ground committed to educating and building power in Latinx communities. 

“We know that it might take a while to count every ballot, but we will wait to ensure our voices are heard, and our power is felt. In states where our communities are significantly turning out, we need to protect and invest in this constitutional right.”

Inarú Melendez
Hispanics in Philanthropy
inaru.melendez@hiponline.org
© GlobeNewswire 2020

