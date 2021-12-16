Historic Decision by Nevada Gaming Commission Clears the Way for San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority to Assume Ownership of Palms Casino Resort

Las Vegas, NV, Dec. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority (“SMGHA”) an affiliate of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians (“San Manuel” or the “Tribe”) today announced they received approval from the Nevada Gaming Commission as licensees for Palms Casino Resort (“Palms”) in Las Vegas.

With this approval, SMGHA Nevada, LLC, owned by SMGHA, is set to close the transaction and become owners of Palms Casino Resort with plans to reopen next year in the spring.

“We are grateful for this opportunity to share our long-standing tradition of hospitality with Las Vegas and execute our vision for this iconic resort, starting by welcoming back former and current Palms employees”, said SMGHA Chairwoman Latisha Casas. “Together, we will create history.”

“We would like to extend a sincere ‘thank you’ to Red Rock Resorts and their leadership team,” said SMGHA Management Committee Member Laurens Vosloo. “We deeply appreciate the support and ongoing partnership they provided as we worked through transition of ownership.”

Recruitment for more than 1,000 positions ranging from casino, operations, hotel management, food and beverage along with supervisor positions is underway. Following the close of the transaction on Friday December 17, interested applicants can apply at www.palmscareers.com.

In addition to the casino, Palms includes more than 700 hotel rooms and suites, multiple casual and upscale dining options, meeting and convention space, a 2,500-seat theater, pool and spa, and Palms Place condominiums.

Within days of the close of the deal, guests can make reservations at Palms Place at www.palms.com. Room reservations for Palms Casino Resort will be available in early 2022.

“It’s such an honor to reach this milestone today. As we forge ahead, it's important we bring forward the strong values and culture of the Tribe into everything we do at the property,” said Cynthia Kiser Murphey, General Manager of Palms. “From team member culture to exceptional guest service, it's our intent to create a lively and fun environment not only for customers but our dedicated staff as well.”

Even prior to opening the property, the Tribe has supported Las Vegas based community groups and non-profits by contributing more than $10 million to organizations including UNLV’s William F. Harrah College of Hospitality and William S. Boyd School of Law; the Public Education Foundation; Three Square Food Bank and Shade Tree Shelter to name a few. Additionally, the Tribe has partnered with local sports teams through sponsorships with the Las Vegas Raiders, Allegiant Stadium, and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Tribe owns and operates Yaamava’ Resort & Casino at San Manuel (formerly San Manuel Casino), in Highland, CA. What started 35 years ago as a humble bingo hall became one of Southern California’s premier destinations for gaming, entertainment and culinary delights. Earlier this year, the Tribe unveiled the first of a three-part expansion project at the casino, adding more than 6,500 slot machines, a new high-limit gaming room, retail shops, bars and new restaurants. Just days ago, the Tribe celebrated the opening of the resort at Yaamava’, featuring 432 guest rooms with 127 spacious suites, a pool, private cabanas, a full-service spa and salon and new food and beverage options. In 2022, the expansion will be complete with the debut of a 2,800-seat entertainment venue.

San Manuel is a top-10 private employer in San Bernardino County with nearly 6,000 team members and the recipient of Great Place to Work® recognition by the Great Places to Work Institute.

Click to view the Palms Press Kit

About San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority

The San Manuel Gaming and Hospitality Authority is a governmental instrumentality of the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, a federally recognized Indian tribe, created for the purpose of independently carrying out the investment in, and ownership and management of, gaming and hospitality businesses outside of the San Manuel Reservation.

Media Contact:

Celena Haas-Stacey

CHS Communications

celena@chscomms.com

