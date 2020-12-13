Historic U.S. COVID vaccine campaign launches with convoy of trucks

* Pfizer workers begin shipping vaccine from Michigan
factory
* First U.S. shots expected Monday
* Healthcare workers and elderly will be first to get
vaccine
* UPS and FedEx leading complex distribution project
Dec 13 (Reuters) - Workers at a Pfizer Inc factory
in Michigan dispatched the first shipments of its COVID-19
vaccine shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Sunday - launching the
largest and most complex vaccine distribution project ever in
the United States.
A network television video feed from the facility in
Kalamazoo showed masked workers removing pizza-boxed sized
cartons containing vaccine vials from a freezer, and placing
them in large, blue coolers, before these were boxed and
labeled.
Workers clapped and whistled as the first boxes were moved
toward waiting trucks. The long-awaited moment comes as
infections and deaths from COVID-19 are surging in the United
States. It will take months before most U.S. residents can get a
COVID-19 vaccine.
The federal government plans to release the nation’s first
2.9 million doses to 64 states, U.S. territories and major
cities, as well as five federal agencies. Although the federal
government is coordinating distribution efforts, states have the
final decision over who gets the first shots. The federal
government is sending the first shipments to more than 600
locations.
Companies in a range of industries are lobbying state and
federal officials to give priority to their workers in the line
of millions waiting for the vaccine and a return to life free
from the fear of the deadly illness.
U.S. regulators late on Friday authorized the vaccine from
Pfizer and partner BioNTech for use, and U.S. marshals
will accompany the tightly secured shipments from factory to
final destination.
"We have spent months strategizing with Operation Warp Speed
officials and our healthcare customers on efficient vaccine
logistics, and the time has arrived to put the plan into
action," Wes Wheeler, president of UPS Healthcare, said on
Saturday.
Pfizer's dry-ice cooled packages can hold as many as 4,875
doses, and the first leg of their journey will be from Kalamazoo
to planes positioned nearby. Workers will load the vaccine -
which must be kept at sub-Arctic temperatures - onto the
aircraft that will shuttle them to United Parcel Service
or FedEx air cargo hubs in Louisville, Kentucky, and
Memphis, Tennessee, respectively.
From there, they will be trucked or flown to facilities
close to the 145 U.S. sites earmarked to receive the first
doses.
DELIVERY FIRMS GIVE VACCINE TOP PRIORITY
Familiar UPS and FedEx package delivery drivers, who may
also be carrying holiday gifts and other parcels, will deliver
many of the "suitcases" into the hands of healthcare providers
on Monday. The shipments are the first of three expected this
week.
Healthcare workers and elderly residents of long-term care
homes are first in line to receive the inoculations.
Pfizer's inoculations have the most restrictive requirements
for shipping and storage temperature, minus 70 degrees Celsius
(minus 94°F).
UPS and FedEx are giving the vaccine top priority, reserving
space on planes and trucks at a time when pandemic- and holiday-
related e-commerce are creating more demand for deliveries than
carriers can handle.
Both companies have expertise handling fragile medical
products and are leaving little room for error. They are
providing temperature and location tracking to backup devices
embedded in the Pfizer boxes, and tracking each shipment
throughout its journey.
(Reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing by Dan
Grebler and Raissa Kasolowsky)