STORY: Two significant historic garments in particular, known as the Supertunica and Imperial Mantle, will take center stage during the ceremony.

The Supertunica is a long gold silk coat trimmed with gold lace. It was originally made for King George V's coronation in 1911.

"The Supertunica takes the form of an open garment with sleeves...Over this is worn the final piece of investiture clothing and that is the Imperial Mantle," explained De Guitaut.

The Imperial Mantle was made for King George IV in 1821 and was worn at the coronations of King George V, King George VI, and Queen Elizabeth II.

The items are usually on display to the public in the Tower of London.

The coronation will take place in London's Westminster Abbey on May 6.