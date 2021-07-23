Historic low river levels force Argentine grains ships to cut cargoes by 25%, ports chamber says

BUENOS AIRES, July 23 (Reuters) - Ships leaving the
Argentine grains hub of Rosario on the Parana River are having
to cut cargoes by 25% due to severely low water levels, the head
of the local ports chamber said on Friday, with no relief in
sight and the area expected to stay dry for months.
The Parana, which carries some 80% of Argentina's farm
exports, is at a 77-year low level amid prolonged dryness
upriver in Brazil, which has impacted shipments of the country's
key exports, including soy, wheat and corn.
Dryness in neighboring Brazil, where the river originates,
has reduced the amount of cargo that can be carried by ships at
the height of the Argentine corn and soy export season, with
questions mounting over the Parana's ability to handle wheat
export traffic late this year.
"Today ships are loading about 25% less than they do when
the river is at normal levels," Guillermo Wade, manager of
Argentina's Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities ,
told Reuters in an interview.
"If the situation does not reverse, and nothing suggests
that it will, we will be losing 40% of what ships usually carry
when water levels are normal," he added, an unreported forecast
underscoring the potential severity of the issue.
Argentina's is a major corn and wheat exporter, as well as
the world's top supplier of soymeal livestock feed. The
uncertainty about the Parana hits at a time of rising
international food prices with U.S. corn and soybean prices
boosted by drought in parts of the nation's farm belt.
Argentina's government is asking people to limit water use
in a bid to alleviate pressure on the Parana. Grains exports are
the country's main source of foreign currency needed to refresh
central bank reserves stained by a weak currency and long
recession.
"We expect drier than normal conditions to persist for
another three months across Southern Brazil. This would suggest
that river levels will remain low or even drop lower in the
months ahead," said Isaac Hankes, a weather analyst at
Refinitiv, the financial and risk business of Thomson Reuters.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange a 2021/22 Argentine wheat
crop of 19 million tonnes and exports of 12 million tonnes.
Harvesting is in December and January. It is an open question
whether the river will be ready to handle the traffic.
A statement from Argentina's National Weather Service called
the impact of the crisis "multiple, widespread and costly." It
said the shallowness was caused by a prolonged drought in the
upper part of the Parana Basin, in southern Brazil.
"We are suffering the effects of a drought that began in
June 2019. It is a cycle that has not ended, and it is not clear
when it will," the service said in the statement.
(Reporting by Hugh Bronstein and Maximilian Heath; Editing by
Adam Jourdan and Marguerita Choy)