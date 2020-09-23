DGAP-News: Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd.: Hitachi Chemical's Global Regenerative Medicine Business Renamed Minaris Regenerative Medicine



23.09.2020 / 08:00

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Hitachi Chemical's Global Regenerative Medicine Business Renamed Minaris Regenerative Medicine



ALLENDALE, NJ., USA, MUNICH, GERMANY, and YOKOHAMA, JAPAN - Sept. 23, 2020-

The regenerative medicine business of Hitachi Chemical Co., Ltd. ("Hitachi Chemical") announces that, effective today, it has adopted the name Minaris Regenerative Medicine to represent its global contract development and manufacturing services business for the cell and gene therapy industry.

"By working and using the single name Minaris Regenerative Medicine, we will strengthen our brand perception and recognition as a unified, global CDMO, intensify our cooperation with and further expand our integrated services for our clients," said Kazuchika Furuishi, PhD, Corporate Officer and General Manager, Regenerative Medicine Business Sector of Hitachi Chemical and CEO of Minaris Regenerative Medicine, LLC. "With this change, we advance our support of the gene and cell therapy industry in developing and providing life-saving advanced therapeutics to patients in need."

Minaris is derived from the Japanese word "mirai" which means future and the English word "miracle". The name stands for the company's commitment to constantly push the boundaries of what is possible and provide future miracles to patients. The vision of Minaris Regenerative Medicine is "creating future cell therapy miracles together" and its mission is to "commit our experience to our clients, by providing global manufacturing services, development solutions, and technologies for cell and gene therapies to improve society's well-being."

The wholly-owned regional subsidiary companies and entities within Minaris Regenerative Medicine, encompassing a global footprint of over 200,000 square feet and employee base of over 500, have adopted the same name:

- North America: Hitachi Chemical Advanced Therapeutics Solutions, LLC is renamed Minaris Regenerative Medicine, LLC, effective today

- Europe: apceth Biopharma GmbH is renamed Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH, effective today

- Asia: Hitachi Chemical's Yokohama regenerative medicine facility adopted the use of Minaris Regenerative Medicine as its brand name

Hitachi Chemical, the parent company of Minaris Regenerative Medicine, will be renamed Showa Denko Materials, Co., Ltd. on October 1, 2020 as previously announced.



About Minaris Regenerative Medicine



Minaris Regenerative Medicine is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for cell and gene therapies. We offer our clients high value clinical and commercial manufacturing services, development solutions, and technologies. We are pioneers in the field with more than 20 years' experience providing outstanding quality and reliability. Our facilities in the US, Europe, and Asia allow us to supply patients worldwide with life-changing therapies.

For more information, please visit www.rm.minaris.com

For more information, contact:



Luc St-Onge, Ph.D.

Global Head of Sales and Marketing

Minaris Regenerative Medicine GmbH

E-Mail: press@rm.minaris.de

Phone: +49 (0)89 700 9608-0