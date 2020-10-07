Hitachi ID Announces 'Power of One' Digital Identity & Access Virtual Summit

Registration for First Annual Online Conference on October 20 Now Open

Hitachi ID today announced the Power of One Digital Identity & Access Virtual Summit which will take place on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. The half-day online event, which is free to registered participants, will give Hitachi ID customers, partners and identity & access management experts an up close look at the Hitachi ID executive team’s vision and product direction under the “One Hitachi” portfolio.

Registration for the conference opens today. Attendees can choose to register for one or all of the sessions, which include a keynote from Hitachi ID’s CEO, Kevin Nix, about the company’s newest venture–Hitachi ID's security framework.

"Organizations face a much broader and constantly evolving attack surface making it increasingly important to know how to holistically protect, manage and govern your entire digital identity and access infrastructure from malicious attackers,” says Kevin Nix, CEO, Hitachi ID Systems. “Our Power of One conference will arm attendees with the most current knowledge about identity and privileged access management as well as share insights on how Hitachi ID can help organizations create a centralized security view to weave patterns that protect against continual threats across their identity and access security program. We'll also provide participants with an exclusive look into the brand new Hitachi ID security framework."

Building on more than twenty years of deep domain industry experience as an analyst-recognized leader in identity and privileged access products and innovation, Hitachi ID provides the industry’s only single identity, privileged access, and password management platform.

By attending the Power of One Summit, participants will learn;

How and why to frame and optimize their cybersecurity program for their identity and privileged access management solutions.

The benefits of an automation first approach to identity and access.

New strategies and tools to pinpoint and correct the root cause of identity access breaches.

Insightful lessons learned from identity and access cases studies.

Hitachi ID’s executive leadership will also unveil the company’s new digital identity & access management platform and version 12.0 of its market-leading identity and privileged access management solution during the summit, spotlighting powerful new features and functionalities that will be available to users going forward.

Register via the website, here.

About Hitachi ID Systems, Inc.

Hitachi ID is the only industry leader delivering identity and privileged access management across a single platform to ease implementation as your digital identity and access roadmaps evolve. Enterprises globally, including Fortune 5000 companies, leverage Hitachi ID's decades of experience, to secure access to systems on prem and in the cloud. To learn more about Hitachi ID Systems, visit Hitachi ID's website, e-mail info@Hitachi-ID.com, call 1.403.233.0740, or follow @Hitachi_ID on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201007005909/en/