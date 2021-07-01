Log in
Hitachi : How to Create A Business Case For Your Hybrid Cloud Strategy

07/01/2021 | 03:43pm EDT
The application landscape is swiftly moving from monolithic architectures towards next-gen applications running on microservices. It's all about fast delivery of applications and services to stay competitive in the market. Making this change gives businesses the agility and flexibility to quickly launch innovative new digital services.

A hybrid-cloud platform enables your in-house development team to create microservices that can be used to roll out next-gen applications and services, as well as combine applications with microservices from public cloud providers. Microservices act like LEGO blocks, enabling greater agility and flexibility when developing new products or services.

Many companies are already adopting this approach, combining private and public cloud services to accelerate the development of new applications and services. Read the Forrester Report: Create a Business Case For Your Hybrid Cloud Strategyby Forrester analyst Bill Martorelli, published 10 March 2021 to learn how to build a cloud business case for gaining an edge over your competitors. This report gives I&O pros the tools to make the right business case for cloud by applying Forrester's Total Economic Impact TM (TEI) model to the four major cloud use cases.

According to Forrester, 'Too many infrastructure and operations (I&O) leaders still think of cloud as a cost reduction play. Cloud is often cheaper, but its biggest impact is on your organization's speed and ability to flex to customer demands. A business case can call this out and serve as reinforcement to this commitment.'

In the report, Forrester states that, 'Despite the seemingly obvious advantages of cloud usage, executive teams and business stakeholders are tasking I&O professionals with articulating and quantifying these benefits in formal business cases. This isn't an easy proposition.'

Topics included in this report include:

  • The Most Compelling Business Case for Cloud
  • Why Cloud Benefits and Costs Vary Greatly By Technology, Scenario, and Scale
  • Why Your Business Case Must Center Around Use Cases
  • Four Primary Enterprise Strategies to Align Your Business Case Around
  • How to Use Forrester's TEI Methodology to Build and Customize a Cloud Business Case
  • How to Use The Business Case Lifecycle to Further Legitimize the TEI Model

Get started on your hybrid cloud business case today by reading the Forrester Report: Create a Business Case For Your Hybrid Cloud Strategyby Forrester analyst Bill Martorelli, published 10 March 2021.

Hitachi Vantara LLC published this content on 01 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 July 2021 19:42:08 UTC.


HOT NEWS