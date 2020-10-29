HitecVision : Vår Energi enters into 12 frame agreements

Vår Energi has signed frame agreements with a total of 12 Norwegian suppliers of services within a number of technical and administrative disciplines. The agreements may contribute to significant employment.

The framework agreements, which have a duration of five years, with additional options, include the provision of services both offshore and onshore. A wide range of disciplines such as engineering services, exploration, sub surface, drilling, HSE, IT and HR services, etc. are covered by the agreements.

The agreements also include more than 40 subcontractors, which provide specialized expertise within various disciplines.



Provides employment to many



VP Procurement at Vår Energi, Annethe Gjerde;



- The framework agreements make us well equipped to handle limited periods of high levels of activity or in short term needs for specialized expertise, over the next few years, says VP Procurement at Vår Energi, Annethe Gjerde.

- The tax support package for the petroleum industry, adopted by the parliament this summer, has helped us maintain a high level of activity despite a very challenging situation caused by the pandemic and period of low oil price. Therefore, we will periodically need to bring in extra resources within a number of disciplines in the coming years. We are very pleased to engage with several Norwegian suppliers with extensive expertise and experience from Norwegian offshore activities. The good partnership between operators and suppliers in Norway is essential for the competitiveness of this industry.



- In the spring of 2020, the dramatic decline in oil prices, mainly due to the corona pandemic, necessitated certain activity cuts in order to reduce costs. We are still doing what we can to keep costs as low as possible, also with the help of skilled and efficient suppliers. However, with the support of the Parliament, we can now maintain many of the activities originally planned. This will ensure employment for many people in the years ahead, Ms. Gjerde points out.



The following contractors have signed frame agreements with Vår Energi: IKM, Acona, Ross, AGR, Cegal, Semco Maritime AS, MDE, Head, Sopra Steria, Omega, Norse Offshore and TS Group.

