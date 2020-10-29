Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

HitecVision : Vår Energi enters into 12 frame agreements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/29/2020 | 04:35am EDT

Vår Energi has signed frame agreements with a total of 12 Norwegian suppliers of services within a number of technical and administrative disciplines. The agreements may contribute to significant employment.

The framework agreements, which have a duration of five years, with additional options, include the provision of services both offshore and onshore. A wide range of disciplines such as engineering services, exploration, sub surface, drilling, HSE, IT and HR services, etc. are covered by the agreements.

The agreements also include more than 40 subcontractors, which provide specialized expertise within various disciplines.

Provides employment to many

VP Procurement at Vår Energi, Annethe Gjerde;

- The framework agreements make us well equipped to handle limited periods of high levels of activity or in short term needs for specialized expertise, over the next few years, says VP Procurement at Vår Energi, Annethe Gjerde.

- The tax support package for the petroleum industry, adopted by the parliament this summer, has helped us maintain a high level of activity despite a very challenging situation caused by the pandemic and period of low oil price. Therefore, we will periodically need to bring in extra resources within a number of disciplines in the coming years. We are very pleased to engage with several Norwegian suppliers with extensive expertise and experience from Norwegian offshore activities. The good partnership between operators and suppliers in Norway is essential for the competitiveness of this industry.

- In the spring of 2020, the dramatic decline in oil prices, mainly due to the corona pandemic, necessitated certain activity cuts in order to reduce costs. We are still doing what we can to keep costs as low as possible, also with the help of skilled and efficient suppliers. However, with the support of the Parliament, we can now maintain many of the activities originally planned. This will ensure employment for many people in the years ahead, Ms. Gjerde points out.

The following contractors have signed frame agreements with Vår Energi: IKM, Acona, Ross, AGR, Cegal, Semco Maritime AS, MDE, Head, Sopra Steria, Omega, Norse Offshore and TS Group.

Disclaimer

HitecVision AS published this content on 29 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 October 2020 08:34:12 UTC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aMARUTI SUZUKI INDIA : quarterly profit rises as buyers return
RE
04:53aSAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Long Beach CEO Explained Their Quick Fix Secret to Audience in Their Last-Quarter Meeting
AQ
04:51aShell increases dividend after beating third-quarter forecasts
RE
04:51aChina premium car buyers drive VW back to profit
RE
04:50aPrices and fees for Norges Bank's settlement system for 2021
PU
04:50aDEUTSCHE BÖRSE : IPO of fashionette AG in the Scale segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange
PU
04:50aGold firms as dollar stalls, uncertainties loom ahead of U.S. polls
RE
04:50aCYTOTOOLS : starts phase III study of DermaPro in Europe
EQ
04:49aINHALATION SCIENCES SWEDEN : secures important IP rights
AQ
04:49aAtlantia Rejects Offer for Autostrade, Extends Deadline for New Offer
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1FACEBOOK INC : FACEBOOK : 'Who the hell elected you?' U.S. Senate tech hearing becomes political showdown
2GLOBAL MARKETS: Stocks tumble as coronavirus lockdowns loom; dollar rises
3Record U.S. third-quarter growth expected; healing from COVID-19 still a long way
4Boeing deepens job cuts as twin crises extend losses
5GLOBAL MARKETS: Asia's COVID-19 control tempers global stock selloff, U.S. futures jump

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group