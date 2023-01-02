Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
Hitting record, electric cars sales in Norway near 80% in 2022

01/02/2023
Second-hand Fiat 500e cars, imported from California, U.S., are seen at the Buddy Electric car dealership in Oslo

OSLO (Reuters) - Almost four out of five new cars sold in Norway last year were battery-powered, with Tesla the top-selling brand for the second year in a row, registration data showed on Monday.

Seeking to become the first nation to end the sale of petrol and diesel cars by 2025, oil-producing Norway has until now exempted battery-powered fully electric vehicles (BEV) from taxes imposed on rivals using internal combustion engines (ICE).

(Reporting by Victoria Klesty, editing by Terje Solsvik)


