Hiya : and Samsung Extend Strategic Partnership to 2025

10/22/2020 | 08:41am EDT

Hiya to continue to power Samsung Smart Call and deliver Hiya Connect to hundreds of millions of Samsung devices worldwide

Hiya, the leading call performance management cloud, today announced the extension of its strategic partnership with Samsung through 2025. Hiya will continue to power Samsung Smart Call to stop spam and fraud calls and will also deliver Hiya Connect to enable businesses to reach more customers on hundreds of millions of Samsung devices worldwide.

For the first time, Samsung Smart Call will automatically block fraud calls on the new Galaxy Note20, leveraging Hiya’s sophisticated real-time detection and modern cloud infrastructure to stay a step ahead of fraudsters. This added level of security will make Samsung devices among the most protected smartphones from spam and fraud calls in the world.

With Hiya products enabled on some of the most widely used smartphones globally, businesses use Hiya Connect to reach more customers. Hiya Connect’s Branded Call feature allows businesses to deliver name, logo and call reason to their customers to increase answer rates. Businesses can also access:

  • Reputation monitoring and management that enables businesses to stop inaccurate spam labeling and track reputation health over time;
  • The Secure Call feature that prevents imposters from spoofing a business’ phone number and authenticates all calls with a fraud filter that stops unverified calls;
  • Self-serve analytics with timely insights and actionable steps to improve business performance.

“At Samsung, we are dedicated to making the mobile experience safer and more engaging for our customers,” Inkang Song, VP and Head of Technology Strategy Group, Mobile Communication Business, Samsung Electronics said. “We are excited to continue our partnership with Hiya to offer best-in-class solutions to our customers across the globe.”

“We’re thrilled to build on our partnership with Samsung and continue to make the voice call better for Samsung customers,” said Alex Algard, CEO at Hiya. “We have a lot of exciting innovations in the works and Samsung customers will be some of the first to experience them. We’re also pleased that businesses can continue to use Hiya to connect with customers on Samsung devices, which has become increasingly more critical over the past few months.”

This long-term partnership between Samsung and Hiya provides continued innovation in call performance. Samsung customers can activate Smart Call on their device by going to ‘Caller ID and spam protection’ in Call Settings and switching the function on. Businesses interested in reaching more customers with Hiya Connect can learn more at www.hiya.com.

About Hiya

Hiya is trusted by global businesses, carriers and consumers to provide secure, engaging connections and stop unwanted calls. Built on the world’s leading Voice Performance Platform, Hiya connects businesses with their customers, helps carriers secure their networks, and protects people from spam and fraud calls. Hiya’s SaaS applications, Hiya Connect and Hiya Protect, serve more than 130 million users, power services like AT&T Call Protect and Samsung Smart Call, and deliver voice performance insights to businesses across the globe.

© Business Wire 2020

