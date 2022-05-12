Hoarding baby formula 'an enormous problem' -Psaki

The White House also outlined measures the administration is taking.

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) will announce new steps in the coming days regarding importing certain infant formula products from abroad, the White House said, and Biden has asked the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to probe reports of predatory conduct such as price gouging.

During his meeting with the executives, Biden discussed efforts to increase production and urged companies to "do more to help families purchase infant formula," Psaki said.

Tight supplies of formula dwindled further after Abbott Laboratories in February recalled Similac and other baby formula made at its Michigan plant following consumer complaints of bacteria contamination. The FDA later cited five bacterial infections reported in babies given the company's formula, including two deaths.

Abbott, the biggest U.S. supplier of milk formula, said tests showed one bacteria strain found in the facility was not linked to any known infant illnesses, although it was updating its cleaning and related protocols.

The plant's closure exacerbated pandemic-related supply chain issues causing formula shortages the FDA has said it is working to address.

Other major formula producers include Reckitt Benckiser and Nestle.

Several retailers, including Target, CVS and Walgreens have limited formula purchases until supplies improve to prevent hoarding.

U.S. House lawmakers plan a hearing on the matter on May 25.