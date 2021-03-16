Log in
Hodes Weill & Associates : Launches Real Assets Advisory Business

03/16/2021 | 11:11am EDT
Mark Rudovic to lead real assets capital raising and advisory business effort

Hodes Weill & Associates (Hodes Weill), a global advisory firm focused on the real estate investment and funds management industry, today announced the strategic expansion of its capital raising and advisory capabilities with the launch of a new real assets practice. The addition of this business line marks Hodes Weill’s entry into a new area of capital advisory and reflects a natural evolution of the firm’s capabilities. Hodes Weill has hired Mark Rudovic as Principal to lead the group’s day-to-day activities. Rudovic will report to Susan Swanezy, Partner, who is overseeing the firm’s expansion into real assets.

Rudovic joins Hodes Weill from Albourne Partners, a global institutional advisory and consulting firm, where he expanded the firm’s research coverage for real asset managers globally. In this role, he helped build Albourne’s Real Asset’s coverage through infrastructure, mining, energy and intellectual property strategies advising institutional investors on portfolio investments and developing a strong network of relationships with leading real asset managers. At Hodes Weill, Rudovic will leverage his deep sector knowledge to advise best in class real asset managers on institutional capital raising and strategic transactions.

“We have long viewed real assets as a natural adjacency to our capabilities in real estate,” said Swanezy. “We believe this is the right time to launch this business as more institutional investors are seeking exposure to real assets through specialized strategies that complement the diversified offerings of the large global infrastructure managers. The space has become increasingly institutionalized with more specialist managers emerging. We’re taking a page from our real estate playbook of working with the highest-quality managers and applying it to real assets. With Mark’s expertise and relationships, we are well positioned to provide global real asset managers with unmatched advice and counsel, to assist them in achieving their objectives.”

The real assets practice will leverage Hodes Weill’s global platform, track record and network of institutional investor relationships. Similar to real estate, real assets is a growing asset allocation in institutional portfolios. Hodes Weill will look to identify compelling investment strategies sponsored by the highest quality fund managers that line up with the investment objectives of institutions including pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, endowments, and foundations. The new business will build upon the firm’s growing presence in real assets, including recent assignments in data centers, life sciences, student housing and cell towers. In addition to advising on capital raisings, Hodes Weill will provide advice to real asset managers on M&A, restructuring and strategic initiatives.

“Real assets is a rapidly evolving sector that continues to grow and attract increasing capital flows, reflecting the strong desire of global institutions to include this asset class in their portfolios,” said Rudovic. “We see a tremendous opportunity to work with managers that possess complementary investment and technical expertise across a variety of strategies focusing on sectors that include digital infrastructure, water and energy transition. Further, we intend to focus on working with managers that have a strong underpinning in ESG in their operations and investments.”

About Hodes Weill & Associates:

Hodes Weill & Associates ("Hodes Weill") is a leading, global advisory firm focused on the real estate and real assets investment and funds management industry.* The firm has offices in New York, Denver, Hong Kong and London. Founded in 2009, Hodes Weill provides institutional capital raising for funds, transactions, co-investments and separate accounts; M&A, strategic and restructuring advisory services; and fairness and valuation analyses. Clients include investment and fund managers, institutional investors, lenders, property owners and other participants in the institutional real estate market. For more information, please contact us at info@hodesweill.com or visit us at www.hodesweill.com

﻿*All U.S. regulated capital market and securities advisory services are provided by Hodes Weill Securities, LLC, a registered broker-dealer with the SEC, and a member of FINRA and SIPC, and internationally, by non-U.S. Hodes Weill affiliates.


© Business Wire 2021
