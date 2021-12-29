Hodl4Gold, a 13% BUSD Rewards Token, Officially Launches January 5th on PinkSale

Austin, TX, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) Hodl4Gold ($H4G) is a hyper-deflationary passive rewards token and platform designed to solve the current limitations in the tokenomics space. Launching Jan 5th, 2022, the ecosystem features the first decentralized exchange (DEX) and launchpad specifically designed for reward tokenomics - the first exchange to offer true tokenomics support, in full and without compromise. The H4G DEX brings native support for all compounding reflection and stablecoin-rewarding tokens, with an integrated launchpad made exclusively for reflection token launches. New projects will be subject to a strict vetting process of doxxing, KYC verification and audit prior to launch to ensure the highest of quality.

Unique to the H4G ecosystem is an industry-first, zero-slippage and gas-free protocol - a flat rate, paid in the native H4G token - designed to negate the volatility of gas fee price flux and delayed network confirmations common during high transaction volume. The decentralized platform will also feature buy/sell limit orders for traders wishing to pursue more sophisticated trading strategies.

BUSD Rewards Token, Officially Launches January 5th on PinkSale

Hodl4Gold Features

Hodl4Gold will offer an extremely competitive 13% in passive reward income to H4G investors, paid out automatically to holders’ wallets. A 20% transaction tax comprises 13% in BUSD rewards, 3% for liquidity, and 1% each to the burn wallet, lottery pool, marketing/dev, and team wallet. An anti-whale mechanism limits each transaction to a maximum of 0.1% of total supply, or one trillion coins, to provide price stability. All profits generated from utilities will be used to buy back and burn the H4G token, further boosting both price and daily transaction volume, increasing holders’ share of rewards as circulating supply decreases.

About Hodl4Gold

Hodl4Gold ($H4G) will be available for purchase on PinkSale from Jan 5th, 2022, with two utilities live at launch: an NFT minting dapp and a weekly lottery. Two additional utilities, a dapp rewards calculator and a direct-buy option, will be released soon after launch to round out the dashboard suite.

Unlike other projects, Hodl4Gold’s day-one functionality encourages crypto investors not only to hold, but to use as currency, demonstrating its native application beyond passive income generation. This singular focus on true utility is reflected in the dev team’s aggressive roadmap to market in the coming months: DEX, launchpad, NFT marketplace, play-to-earn games and more.

For long-term investor assurance, the liquidity pool and team wallet will be locked for one year. In addition, 20% of the total token supply will be reserved at launch to provide DEX exchange liquidity. All profits not allocated to token buyback and burn will be used to fund development of new, revenue-generating utilities as the H4G ecosystem expands and builds upon its first-layer functionality.

Why Hodl4Gold?

Hodl4Gold was designed to solve the issues in the tokenomics space and provide a launchpad for future reflections-based crypto projects to come. Its ultimate goal is to empower everyone to financial security through passive income. With a generous 13% reward in BUSD, a fully defined product ecosystem and robust project roadmap, it’s never been easier to reflect your future.

