Hoeven Joins Colleagues in Urging Biden Administration to Increase Domestic Energy Production, Not Rely on OPEC

08/17/2021 | 01:24pm EDT
08.17.21

BISMARCK, N.D. - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, today joined Senator Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) in urging President Biden to increase U.S. domestic energy production, rather than relying on the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Counties (OPEC) for oil production. In the letter, the senators state that the best and most effective way to reduce the cost of gasoline at the pump is to unleash clean, affordable and reliable American energy. In addition to today's letter, Senator Hoeven has urged the administration to support domestic energy sources and support good-paying jobs at home with better environmental stewardship.

'It is astonishing that your Administration is now seeking assistance from an international oil cartel when America has sufficient domestic supply and reserves to increase output which would reduce gasoline prices,' the senators wrote. 'We agree with your intent to reduce the cost of gas for hardworking Americans, but your domestic policy agenda has proven to have the opposite effect and continues to threaten American jobs and family budgets. We urge your Administration to revise its regulatory agenda and legislative priorities as it relates to domestic oil and gas development.'

In addition to Hoeven and Inhofe, the letter was signed by U.S. Senators Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Bill Cassidy (R-La.), John Cornyn (R-Texas), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), John Kennedy (R-La.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jerry Moran (R-Kan.), Mike Rounds (R-S.D.), Dan Sullivan (R-Ala.), Thom Tillis (R-N.C.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) and Todd Young (R-Ind.).

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 17 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 August 2021 17:23:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS