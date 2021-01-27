Log in
Hoeven Statement on Biden Executive Order Restricting U.S. Energy Development on Federal Land

01/27/2021 | 05:56pm EST
01.27.21

WASHINGTON - Senator John Hoeven, a member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, issued the following statement after President Biden signed a broad executive order that halts new oil and gas leases on federal land and requires a review of all federal permitting practices related to fossil fuels, potentially laying the groundwork for new regulations.

'Our nation has increased energy production and grown into a dominant force in global energy markets, all while our emissions have been on a downward trend for more than a decade. This has supported good jobs, lower prices for families and businesses and been a strong source of revenue for all levels of government. The executive order signed today is the wrong approach and undermines our economic and national security. We can achieve better environmental stewardship through technological innovation, but locking away access and creating new burdensome and costly regulations that restrict new energy development on federal lands won't get us there.'

-###-

Disclaimer

John Hoeven published this content on 27 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 22:55:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
