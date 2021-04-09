Hoeven Statement on DAPL Hearing

04.09.21

FARGO, ND - Senator John Hoeven released the following statement after a U.S. District Court hearing today on the Dakota Access Pipeline:

'The Dakota Access Pipeline is vital infrastructure that provides tremendous energy and economic benefits for our state and nation. DAPL has safely operated for nearly four years, providing essential access to market for Bakken crude, including substantial oil production from the Fort Berthold Reservation and the Three Affiliated Tribes. DAPL is key in ensuring our nation's energy security, which is vital to our national security, and that's why it should stay in operation. Pipelines are one of the safest forms of transportation for oil, and this pipeline was built and operated in good faith under the Army Corps' permitting process. The Corps needs to promptly complete this additional review, and the Court should not rule until meaningful consultation occurs with the Three Affiliated Tribes and the State of North Dakota.'

Chairman Mark Fox of the Three Affiliated Tribes and North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem recently requested consultation with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on DAPL. Senator Hoeven supports their requests for consultation.

