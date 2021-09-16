Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Announces the Commercial Launch of H-IONA, its 4th Technology, the European Market's Most Decarbonized Cement

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the launch of H-IONA, its fourth low-carbon technology.

The manufacturing of this new cement is incorporated within the existing production unit and emits six times less CO 2 than traditional Portland cement, with a carbon footprint of less than 150 kilograms per metric ton. Continuing on from the technologies already perfected by the Company, and notably H-UKR, Hoffmann Green Cement has developed an innovative specific activation system enabling it to produce this heating-free technology at its fully automated 4.0 industrial site, while preserving natural resources by recycling co-products produced by industry. This cement primarily consists of ground furnace slag and calcium sulfate.

H-IONA is the first low-carbon cement to be granted CE marking. Technically, this fourth technology meets all the mechanical, physical, chemical and durability requirements of the NF EN 15743 standard of June 2015.

Marketed in bulk in 1-ton big bags, H-IONA is also the first Hoffmann Green cement accessible to the general public, as it will be available in 25 kg bags in specialized retail chains aimed at construction professionals and at individuals. This new cement further enhances the product range developed by Hoffmann Green Cement and allows it to address new markets in perfect complementarity with those already targeted by its other three technologies (H-UKR, H-P2A and H-EVA).

H-IONA addresses a large number of applications in construction, including reinforced or non-reinforced concrete, industrial buildings, apartments and individual homes, civil engineering and large-volume projects, agricultural concrete, concrete for water treatment plants and light prefabrication.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “By launching H-IONA, the most low-carbon cement on the European market and suitable for a considerable number of applications, Hoffmann Green Cement is following its continuous innovation approach. Furthermore, this is the first low-carbon cement to have received CE marking. Thanks to this groundbreaking technology, we are democratizing access to low-carbon cement, as this is the first time that the public will be able to use Hoffmann Green cement. H-IONA thus represents an amazing opportunity for everyone to participate, on their own level, in the transition towards a more environmentally friendly construction model. The launch of this fourth technology also illustrates our teams’ ability to innovate and their commitment, for which we would like to thank them. We will maintain our efforts with the same objective: to accelerate the decarbonization of the construction sector as much as we can”.

The characteristics of H-IONA technology:

Composition of the cement resulting from this technology: furnace slag and calcium sulfate

Compressive strength of 32.5 MPa after 28 days

Cement that comes in the form of a hydraulic binder

Perfectly compatible with existing manufacturing processes

LCI published in the INIES database and publishing of customized FDES forms by the “Phare” carbon calculator

The H-IONA technical file can be found at https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/h-iona-the-most-decarbonised-european-cement-available-to-all/

Financial schedule:

H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

