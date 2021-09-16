Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies : Announces the Commercial Launch of H-IONA, its 4th Technology, the European Market's Most Decarbonized Cement

09/16/2021 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

  • Extension of the range of low-carbon cements and perfect complementarity with the existing solutions for addressing new markets
  • The market’s lowest carbon footprint in Europe: CO2 emissions divided by 6 with less than 150 kg of CO2 emitted per metric ton
  • Granting of CE marking and compliance with the mechanical, physical, chemical and durability demands of the NF EN 15743 standard
  • Application in numerous areas of construction and accessible to the general public for the first time with the marketing of 25 kg bags

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (Paris:ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, today announces the launch of H-IONA, its fourth low-carbon technology.

The manufacturing of this new cement is incorporated within the existing production unit and emits six times less CO2 than traditional Portland cement, with a carbon footprint of less than 150 kilograms per metric ton. Continuing on from the technologies already perfected by the Company, and notably H-UKR, Hoffmann Green Cement has developed an innovative specific activation system enabling it to produce this heating-free technology at its fully automated 4.0 industrial site, while preserving natural resources by recycling co-products produced by industry. This cement primarily consists of ground furnace slag and calcium sulfate.

H-IONA is the first low-carbon cement to be granted CE marking. Technically, this fourth technology meets all the mechanical, physical, chemical and durability requirements of the NF EN 15743 standard of June 2015.

Marketed in bulk in 1-ton big bags, H-IONA is also the first Hoffmann Green cement accessible to the general public, as it will be available in 25 kg bags in specialized retail chains aimed at construction professionals and at individuals. This new cement further enhances the product range developed by Hoffmann Green Cement and allows it to address new markets in perfect complementarity with those already targeted by its other three technologies (H-UKR, H-P2A and H-EVA).

H-IONA addresses a large number of applications in construction, including reinforced or non-reinforced concrete, industrial buildings, apartments and individual homes, civil engineering and large-volume projects, agricultural concrete, concrete for water treatment plants and light prefabrication.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “By launching H-IONA, the most low-carbon cement on the European market and suitable for a considerable number of applications, Hoffmann Green Cement is following its continuous innovation approach. Furthermore, this is the first low-carbon cement to have received CE marking. Thanks to this groundbreaking technology, we are democratizing access to low-carbon cement, as this is the first time that the public will be able to use Hoffmann Green cement. H-IONA thus represents an amazing opportunity for everyone to participate, on their own level, in the transition towards a more environmentally friendly construction model. The launch of this fourth technology also illustrates our teams’ ability to innovate and their commitment, for which we would like to thank them. We will maintain our efforts with the same objective: to accelerate the decarbonization of the construction sector as much as we can”.

The characteristics of H-IONA technology:

  • Composition of the cement resulting from this technology: furnace slag and calcium sulfate
  • Compressive strength of 32.5 MPa after 28 days
  • Cement that comes in the form of a hydraulic binder
  • Perfectly compatible with existing manufacturing processes
  • LCI published in the INIES database and publishing of customized FDES forms by the “Phare” carbon calculator

The H-IONA technical file can be found at https://www.ciments-hoffmann.com/h-iona-the-most-decarbonised-european-cement-available-to-all/

Financial schedule:

  • H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
01:47aTENCENT : China slows game approvals to enforce tough new rules -Bloomberg News
RE
01:46aSPINNOVA OYJ : Plc's half-year report January-June 2021 (Unaudited) - Strong joint ventures and successful IPO provide springboard for growth and scaleup
AQ
01:46aHOFFMANN GREEN CEMENT TECHNOLOGIES : Announces the Commercial Launch of H-IONA, its 4th Technology, the European Market's Most Decarbonized Cement
BU
01:45aEQUINOR ASA : Notifiable trading
AQ
01:44aPERUSAHAAN PERSEROAN PERSERO PT TELEKOMUNIKASI INDONESIA TBK : Indonesia's Telkom to pursue IPO of unit in Q4, plans spinoffs
RE
01:42aPALAMINA : announces filing of early warning report for Winshear Gold Corp.
PU
01:42aBRAVIDA : Denmark acquirer assets in Peiter Olsen El A/S and strengthens its position in North Zealand
PU
01:42aMITHRA PHARMACEUTICALS S A : Announces Estelle® Approval in Russia
PU
01:42aFABASOFT : Introduction of the "E-Akte Bund" at the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation
PU
01:42aPERNOD RICARD : Resumption of Share Buy-Back Programme
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk
2Canadian Pacific clinches $27-billion Kansas City Southern deal as riva..
3Cisco forecasts growth from software shift, but chip prices pressure pr..
4Dow Jones Industrial Average : Oil prices extend gains after draw in U...
5Canada inflation hits 18-year-high with election just days away

HOT NEWS