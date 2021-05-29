Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holapick : Launched Huge Collection of Casual Maxi Dresses for Helping Their Buyers Get the Hot Street Look

05/29/2021 | 03:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Maxi dresses with a pair of sneakers can create a hot fashion statement. Holapick recently launched their latest collection of maxi dresses to make it easier for their patrons to get the hot street look.

Holapick, a high-street fashion store online, recently launched a sizeable collection of maxi dresses that can be paired with appropriate trendy accessories. The casual maxi dresses which they have launched can give their buyers, most of whom are young girls, the much-coveted hot street look. The owners of the online store said that their casual maxi dressed can be paired with sneakers and other types of fashionable accessories and anybody can get a lovely and youthful look by sporting these dresses.

Holapick maxi dresses include white maxi dresses that, according to Susan White (Marketing director), can become wardrobe staples of every woman especially during summer. She said that their dresses are delicate in nature and in many cases, the floral pattern adds to the elegance. The owners added that the maxi dresses can be perfectly paired up with necklaces, scarves and bags. “Whenever someone buys a maxi dress from our website, our algorithmic system also recommends buying matching socks, and other sorts of accessories. We believe that the right accessories can make these apparels even more presentable and elegant”, said Susan on behalf of the ecommerce store.

Since summer has already taken its course and the increasing heat has already become unbearable in parts of the world, the owners chose to launch their latest maxi dresses to gain competitive advantage in the market. At a press conference, they stated that women who want to make their own fashion statement during the summer months can try their cheap fashion clothing products.

The Marketing director of Holapick said, “We have chosen to launch our maxi dresses now as this is that time of the year when thousands of trendy and fashionable women look for cool fashion dresses online. Anybody who wishes to get a hot street look can try these apparels, with matching accessories also available in our e-store. Besides, the prices and easy exchange policy are two factors that have driven sales for us”.

To know more, visit https://www.holapick.com/


© Business Wire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:02aHOLAPICK  : Launched Huge Collection of Casual Maxi Dresses for Helping Their Buyers Get the Hot Street Look
BU
02:26aHYATT HOTELS  : Regency Shanghai Songjiang Unveils a Lakefront Retreat at the 'Root of Shanghai'
PU
02:12aWe must find forms of post-Brexit cooperation with Britain
PU
02:12aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Proposed Investment For The Establishment Of A Surgical Mask Manufacturing Company - Termination
PU
02:12aQ & M DENTAL SINGAPORE  : Announcement Of Arbitral Award
PU
02:07aHARTALEGA  : U.S. probes two Malaysian glove makers over forced labour allegations -report
RE
01:45aIFF 2021 Opens with Green Initiatives for a More Sustainable Future
PR
01:37aAHF Commends Biden Administration, Gov. DeSantis and FL Legislature on Support of Drug Importation from Canada
BU
01:26aRENISHAW  : Distribution agreement between InnovMetric Software Inc. and Renishaw Plc
PU
12:40aEICHER MOTORS  : Schedule of Meeting with Analysts and Investors May 28, 2021
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden's big budget comes with a modest growth outlook for an aging country
2AMC shares retreat but end week up 116% after 4-day rally
3VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC. : VIRGIN GALACTIC : Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action A..
4TESLA, INC. : TESLA : Electric-vehicle firm Rivian could seek $70 bln valuation in IPO- Bloomberg News
5SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMI : SHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Wind Power Group Launches IPO on SSE STAR Market, I..

HOT NEWS