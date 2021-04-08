Holberton Announces DevOps Program in Partnership with Mexico's Anahuac University

SAN FRANCISCO, April 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holberton , an education company focused on making software-engineering education affordable and accessible globally, announced today that Anahuac University has launched their first DevOps certification using Holberton’s OS of Education .



Puppet, the industry standard for infrastructure automation, helped develop the content for the course, named “Certificación Profesional en DevOps Foundations: Software Development Optimization.” The course will be accessible in June 2021 via the EdX learning platform, an American massive open online course (MOOC) provider created by Harvard and MIT that hosts university-level courses online.

According to a Puppet survey , released last month, DevOps salaries last year increased around the world last year, despite widespread economic slowdowns and cross-industry layoffs due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The survey of 2,415 DevOps professionals in eight key international markets, found that companies are struggling to find DevOps engineers and that demand is projected to grow consistently in the next 10 years. On LinkedIn alone, there are almost 100,000 DevOps positions open globally. Companies can’t find enough DevOps engineers to sustain their needs.

As a result, there is a massive and global opportunity to train DevOps practitioners.

Last year, one of the most prestigious institutions of higher education in Mexico, Anahuac University, asked Holberton to help create a new DevOps certification program that would be accessible and flexible enough for everyone in Latin America. Holberton partnered with Puppet to create that program.

Puppet is offering 20 scholarships for the Anahuac University DevOps program.

Anahuac University plans to train more than 5,000 people in DevOps this year alone. This partnership is the latest demonstration of Holberton’s commitment to its mission to open doors to as many jobs as possible for the next generation of software engineers in Latin America in the 4th industrial revolution.

About Holberton

Founded in Silicon Valley in 2015, Holberton ’s innovative and flexible delivery of the “OS of Education” provides a unique portfolio of tools, auto-graded tailored curricula and teaching methods to help its customers -- education institutions, universities, corporations and franchisees -- successfully train the next generation of digital talent at scale.

About Anahuac

With more than 50 years of history, Anahuac University is currently recognized as one of the 3 best universities in Mexico, according to the QS World University Rankings 2020 and is part of the 500 best universities in the world. Today, Anahuac has more than 60 undergraduate options and 200 postgraduate programs, distributed in eight campuses around the country and five in the rest of the world. More than 90 thousand alumni attest to the mission of the Universidad Anáhuac: Contribute to the comprehensive training of positive action leaders and promote the development of the person and the society. The Anahuac educational model allows the integral development of the person by embracing the professional, intellectual, human, social and spiritual dimensions.

About Puppet

Puppet makes infrastructure actionable, scalable and intelligent. From the data center to the cloud, Puppet helps enterprises modernize and manage their infrastructure to deliver innovation and efficiency through continuous automation. More than 40,000 organizations — including more than 80 percent of the Global 5000 — have benefited from Puppet’s open source and commercial solutions to ensure business continuity, optimize costs, boost compliance and ensure security — all while accelerating the adoption of DevOps practices and delivery of self-service. Headquartered in Portland, Oregon, Puppet is a privately held company with offices in London, Belfast, Singapore and Sydney. Learn more at puppet.com .

