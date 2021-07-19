Log in
Holcim Ltd: Report on Payments to Governments For the year ended December 31, 2020

07/19/2021 | 12:01pm EDT
Holcim Ltd

Holcim Ltd

Report on Payments to Governments 2020

1 About this Report

Warning – This report only relates to the extractive operations and does not reflect total business of Holcim.

This report has been prepared in line with Chapter 10 of the EU Accounting Directive (2013/34/EU) and Article 6 of the EU Transparency Directive (2004/109/EC), as amended, which have been transposed in French legislation. Its publication aims to provide for enhanced transparency of payments made to governments in the context of extractive activities.

Article 42 1. of the Directive 2013/34/EU states that “Member States shall require large undertakings and all public-interest entities active in the extractive industry or the logging of primary forests to prepare and make public a report on payments made to governments on an annual basis.

The provisions of this Directive are integrated in Article L.225-102-3 of the French Commercial Code.

Due to the listing of its shares on Euronext Paris, France, and the resulting requirement to comply with the General Regulations of the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF), Holcim is required to disclose a consolidated report on payments to governments for the year 2020.

2 Basis of Preparation and Scope

Holcim Ltd as parent of the Group has prepared the report on a consolidated basis and reports the activity of any of its subsidiary undertakings that perform extractive operations.

Taxes, royalties, license fees, production entitlements and infrastructure improvements to governments are presented on a cash paid basis during the reporting period. In-kind payments are converted into monetary value at the date of settlement.

The report includes all payments to governments for activities which relate to exploration, prospection, discovery, development and extraction of minerals or other materials of each of our consolidated subsidiaries at the end of financial year 2020 for the 12-month period ended December 31, 2020.

Payments made to a government as a single payment or as a series of related payments of EUR 100’000 or more in the financial year 2020 form part of this report. Amounts in currencies other than Swiss Franc (presentation currency for this report) have been converted based on the average annual foreign exchange rates prevailing at December 31, 2020.

This report excludes payments by non-consolidated entities (such as those that are accounted for using the equity method) regardless of the amounts paid and also excludes payments to governments related to the processing, marketing and trading of any of our products. Equally, any donations made, for example in respect of social or community programs, are excluded.

Any payments not clearly related to extractive operations (e.g. income taxes) have been broken down by ratio to reflect the portion related to extractive operation only.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this report may not add up precisely to the totals provided.

Unless noted otherwise in the report, the following terms have the meanings noted below:

Government

Any national, regional or local authority of a EU Member State or of a third country. It includes a department, agency or other undertakings controlled by that authority.

Project

A project means the operational activities that are governed by a single contract, license, lease, concession or similar legal agreements and form the basis for payment liabilities with a government. Where multiple such agreements are substantially interconnected, these are considered a single project.

Production entitlements

Represents host government’s share of production. This payment is generally made in kind. It does not include the working interest production share of government-owned companies where said companies are acting as partners in a joint venture.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any production entitlements to report.

Taxes

Represents taxes levied on the income, production or profits of a consolidated subsidiary, excluding taxes levied on consumption such as value added taxes, personal income taxes or sales taxes. These taxes are generally the portion related to extractive operations of income taxes paid in the consolidated statement of cash flows of Holcim. Payments in respect of social or community programs such as building / providing a hospital, or school are excluded.

Royalties

Represents the percentage of production payable to the owner of mineral rights.

Dividends

Represents dividends paid to a host government holding an interest in a consolidated entity. Dividends paid to a host government as an ordinary shareholder of our Group company are excluded as long as the dividends are paid to the government as a distribution from shares carrying the same rights as the other shareholders’ shares.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim did not pay any dividends to any host government from shares carrying rights different than the rights of the remaining shares and therefore does not have any such dividends to report.

Bonuses

Represents bonuses paid for and in consideration of signature, discovery, production, awards, grants and transfers of extraction rights. This also includes bonuses related to achievement or failure to achieve certain production levels or certain targets, and discovery of additional mineral reserves/deposits.

For the 12-month reporting period ending December 31, 2020, Holcim does not have any bonuses to report.

Fees

Represents any consideration for licenses and/or concessions paid for access to the area where extractive operations are conducted.

Infrastructure improvements

Represents payments for local development, including the improvement of infrastructure, not directly necessary for the conduct of extractive operations but mandatory pursuant to the terms of a production sharing contract or to the terms of a law relating to Holcim's activities.

3 Consolidated overview

The consolidated overview discloses the sum of Holcim’s payments to governments related to extractive operations per Group region and per payment type. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

38,755

71,549

11,425

1,345

123,073

Europe

40,581

23,455

5,419

 

69,455

Latin America

11,205

4,295

1,042

 

16,541

Middle East Africa

17,723

7,258

19,966

1,171

46,118

North America

105,826

3,974

3,047

 

112,846

Total 2020

214,090

110,530

40,898

2,516

368,034

 

 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

34,253

87,775

15,906

1,286

139,220

Europe

51,892

20,970

7,549

 

80,412

Latin America

12,629

7,448

1,187

 

21,264

Middle East Africa

26,751

9,032

24,883

1,351

62,017

North America

57,431

4,112

8,912

715

71,170

Total 2019

182,956

129,338

58,438

3,352

374,083

4 Payments per government

This overview discloses the sum of Holcim’s payments to governments related to extractive operations in each country and per payment type, including details per location where applicable. The overview is based on the location of the receiving government.


 

 

 

 

 

Asia Pacific

38,755

71,549

11,425

1,345

123,073

Australia

9,422

3,885

983

 

14,290

Balina Shire Council

 

 

 

 

 

Teven (Fox's) Quarry

 

104

 

 

104

Australian Taxation Office

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

4,344

 

 

 

4,344

Gold Coast City Council

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

 

336

 

336

Sunshine Coast Regional Council

 

 

 

 

 

Bli Bli Quarry

 

115

 

 

115

Department of Environment & Heritage

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

 

176

 

176

Department of Agriculture Fisheries

 

 

 

 

 

Sunrock Quarry

 

2,015

 

 

2,015

Bli Bli Quarry

 

569

 

 

569

Department of Mines Industry Regulation

 

 

 

 

 

Newman Quarry

 

300

 

 

300

State Revenue Office of Victoria

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

1,101

 

 

 

1,101

Office of State Revenue Queensland

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

1,380

 

 

 

1,380

Revenue SA

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

223

 

 

 

223

Water Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

 

332

 

332

Roads and Maritime Services

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

 

139

 

139

Queanbeyan City Council

 

 

 

 

 

Cooma Road Quarry

 

264

 

 

264

Department of State Development

 

 

 

 

 

Montacute Quarry

 

262

 

 

262

Department of Lands WA

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

255

 

 

255

Office of State Revenue NSW

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

2,375

 

 

 

2,375

Bangladesh

2,390

9,923

 

160

12,472

Government of Meghalaya

 

 

 

 

 

Shella, Meghalaya, India

 

9,923

 

160

10,083

Government of India

 

 

 

 

 

Shella, Meghalaya, India

2,390

 

 

 

2,390

China

2,660

 

 

 

2,660

Dujiangyan City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration

 

 

 

 

 

Dajianbao West Section Limestone Mine & Baiyian mudstone mine

2,445

 

 

 

2,445

Jiangyou City Tax Service, State Taxation Administration

 

 

 

 

 

Majiaoba Zhangbagou limestone mine

215

 

 

 

215

India - ACC

13,988

28,699

196

1,185

44,068

Government of India

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

13,988

 

 

 

13,988

State Government of Jharkhand

 

 

 

 

 

Chaibasa Mines

 

490

 

 

490

State Government of Chhattisgarh

 

 

 

 

 

Jamul Mines

 

5,563

15

1,185

6,763

State Government of Odisha

 

 

 

 

 

Bargarh Mines

 

1,202

 

 

1,202

State Government of Tamilnadu

 

 

 

 

 

Madukkarai Mines

 

251

181

 

432

State Government of Himachal Pradesh

 

 

 

 

 

Gagal Mines

 

4,510

 

 

4,510

State Government of Maharashtra

 

 

 

 

 

Chanda Mines

 

3,601

 

 

3,601

State Government of Rajasthan

 

 

 

 

 

Lakheri Mines

 

1,439

 

 

1,439

State Government of Madhya Pradesh

 

 

 

 

 

Kymore Mines

 

4,285

 

 

4,285

State Government of Karnataka

 

 

 

 

 

Wadi Mines

 

7,359

 

 

7,359

India -Ambuja

9,940

28,439

10,245

 

48,625

Government of India

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

8,651

 

 

 

8,651

Himachal Pradesh State Government

 

 

 

 

 

Kashlog and Mangoo Mines

 

8,327

 

 

8,327

Rajasthan State Government

 

 

 

 

 

Marwar Mundwa

1,289

36

21

 

1,345

RAS-1 and RAS-2 Mines

 

2,965

 

 

2,965

Maharashtra State Government

 

 

 

 

 

Various Limestone Mines(Maratha lime stone mines)

 

4,306

 

 

4,306

Gujarat State Government

 

 

 

 

 

Galm, RKBA, Sugala, Singsar

 

5,785

 

 

5,785

Chhattishgarh State Government

 

 

 

 

 

Gare Palma IV/8 Coal Mine,Rawan, Maldi Moper

 

7,020

10,225

 

17,245

New Zealand

355

603

 

 

957

Wellington City Council

 

 

 

 

 

Kiwi Point Quarry

 

603

 

 

603

New Zealand Inland Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

355

 

 

 

355

Europe

40,581

23,455

5,419

 

69,455

Azerbaijan

516

 

 

 

516

 

Vergilər Nazirliyi yanında Bakı şəhəri Lokal Gəlirlər Departamenti

 

 

 

 

 

Shahgaya

516

 

 

 

516

Belgium

2,352

 

 

 

2,352

Administration communale de Lessine

 

 

 

 

 

Ermitage

273

 

 

 

273

Team Recettes Précompte Professionnel Mons 2

 

 

 

 

 

Obourg

1,813

 

 

 

1,813

Ministere Region Wallonne

 

 

 

 

 

Obourg

139

 

 

 

139

Recette Des Contributions Tournal 1

 

 

 

 

 

Gaurain Milueu

127

 

 

 

127

Bulgaria

2,080

 

1,477

 

3,557

National Revenue Agency

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

2,080

 

 

 

2,080

Ministry of Energy

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

 

1,477

 

1,477

Croatia

1,417

 

 

 

1,417

Ministarstvo financija

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

1,417

 

 

 

1,417

Czech Republic

3,276

160

 

 

3,437

FU Libochovice

 

 

 

 

 

Cizkovice

3,276

 

 

 

3,276

Český báňský úřad

 

 

 

 

 

Cizkovice

 

160

 

 

160

France

6,959

372

 

 

7,331

ST découverte archéologique ABT

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

422

 

 

 

422

Douane, service de la TGAP

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

6,538

 

 

 

6,538

Commune de Hirtzfelden

 

 

 

 

 

Hirtzfelden

 

372

 

 

372

Germany

1,551

2,277

1,200

 

5,029

Gemeinde Zeithain

 

 

 

 

 

Zeihain

218

 

 

 

218

Verbandsgemeinde Jockgrim

 

 

 

 

 

Rheinzabern

2

109

 

 

111

Gemeinde Malsch

 

 

 

 

 

Malsch

 

196

 

 

196

Gemeinde Breitscheid

 

 

 

 

 

Medenbach

312

 

 

 

312

Finanzamt Gießen

 

 

 

 

 

Medenbach

360

 

 

 

360

 

 

 

 

 

 

Kreis Steinburg

 

 

 

 

 

Lägerdorf

 

 

123

 

123

Stadtverwaltung Friedrichsdorf

 

 

 

 

 

Saalburg

 

 

589

 

589

Gemeinde Dotternhausen

 

 

 

 

 

Dotternhausen

59

1,094

 

 

1,153

Landesamt fur Natur, Umwelt und Verbraucherschutz

 

 

 

 

 

Stenden, Vorst, Willich und Kaarst

 

 

303

 

303

Stadtverwaltung

 

 

 

 

 

Weil am Rhein

 

878

 

 

878

Landratsamt Zollernalbkreis

 

 

 

 

 

Balingen

 

 

185

 

185

Stadt Sehnde

 

 

 

 

 

Höver

123

 

 

 

123

Steuerkasse Hamburg

 

 

 

 

 

Beckum

478

 

 

 

478

Greece

334

2,940

124

 

3,398

FAE Athinon

 

 

 

 

 

Giali Industrial minerals- pumice

334

 

 

 

334

Municipality of Nisyros

 

 

 

 

 

Giali Industrial minerals- pumice

 

2,419

107

 

2,526

Municipality of Aliveri

 

 

 

 

 

Aliveri Aggregates

 

119

 

 

119

Aliveri Industial minerals

 

293

 

 

293

North Aegean District

 

 

 

 

 

Mytilini quarry

 

109

17

 

126

Italy

292

 

1,226

 

1,518

Comune Di Pioltello (MI)

 

 

 

 

 

Pioltello

 

 

196

 

196

Comune Di Ternate (VA)

 

 

 

 

 

Faraona Ternate

292

 

163

 

455

Comune Di Travedona Monate (VA)

 

 

 

 

 

Faraona Travedona

 

 

203

 

203

Comune Di Peschiera Borromeo (MI)

 

 

 

 

 

Cava Peschiera

 

 

329

 

329

Comune Di Bulciago (LC)

 

 

 

 

 

Rio Gambaione

 

 

104

 

104

Comune Di Cassago (LC)

 

 

 

 

 

Rio Gambaione

 

 

115

 

115

Parco Sud Pioltello/Peschiera

 

 

 

 

 

Pioltello/Peschiera

 

 

117

 

117

Moldova

943

 

 

 

943

Ministry of Finance - State Tax Service

 

 

 

 

 

Rezina

943

 

 

 

943

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Poland

2,261

4,312

531

 

7,105

Narodowy Fundusz Ochrony Środowiska i Gospodarki Wodnej

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

1,789

 

 

1,789

Urząd Gminy Lipnica

 

 

 

 

 

Ostowite, Gliśno

 

364

 

 

364

Urzad Gminy Krzeszowice

 

 

 

 

 

Dubie

 

165

 

 

165

Urząd Gminy Wierzbica

 

 

 

 

 

Wierzbica

128

 

 

 

128

Urząd Marszałkowski Województwa Kujawsko-Pomorskiego

 

 

 

 

 

Kujawy

 

 

232

 

232

Starostwo Powiatowe Żnin

 

 

 

 

 

Kujawy

429

 

 

 

429

Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych Szczecinek

 

 

 

 

 

Ostrowite, Gliśno, Sępólno

 

 

138

 

138

Urząd Gminy Barcin

 

 

 

 

 

Kujawy

1,170

870

 

 

2,040

Urząd Gminy Morawica

 

 

 

 

 

Radkowice

197

 

 

 

197

Urzad Gminy Legnickie Pole

 

 

 

 

 

Lubień

 

129

 

 

129

Urzad Gminy Sitkówka Nowiny

 

 

 

 

 

Radkowice

140

284

 

 

424

Urzad Gminy Sulików

 

 

 

 

 

Sulików

198

168

 

 

366

Urząd Gminy Biały Bór

 

 

 

 

 

Sępólno

 

290

 

 

290

Urząd Gminy Małogoszcz

 

 

 

 

 

Małogoszcz

 

252

 

 

252

Regionalna Dyrekcja Lasów Państwowych Kraków

 

 

 

 

 

KOSD

 

 

162

 

162

Romania

3,279

2,759

131

 

6,170

Bugetul de Stat

 

 

 

 

 

Clay Qarry Stoenesti

10

197

 

 

206

Gypsum Quarry Boteni

6

87

 

 

93

Limestone Quarry Alesd - Subpiatra

29

834

 

 

863

Limestone Quarry CpLung - Mateias

45

1,114

 

 

1,159

Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti

32

112

 

 

144

Marl Quarry Alesd - Hotar

11

201

 

 

212

Payments not attributable to projects

2,012

 

 

 

2,012

Pozz Quarry Alesd - Mirsid

2

 

 

 

2

Sand & Gravel Pit Corbii Mari

2

72

 

 

75

Sand & Gravel Pit Stancesti

7

143

 

 

149


Bugetul local

 

 

 

 

 

Limestone Quarry Alesd - Subpiatra

 

 

59

 

59

Bugetul local

 

 

 

 

 

Limestone Quarry Turda -Sandulesti

 

 

43

 

43

Pozz Quarry Alesd - Mirsid

 

 

14

 

14

Sand & Gravel Pit Corbii Mari

 

 

15

 

15

Ministerul Agriculturii si Dezvoltarii Rurale

 

 

 

 

 

Sand & Gravel Pit Corbii Mari

37

 

 

 

37


Bugetul de Stat

 

 

 

 

 

Payments not attributable to projects

1,087

 

 

 

1,087

Russia

1,226

 

608

 

1,834

Federal Tax Authority Kaluga Region

 

 

 

 

 

Borshevskiy

606

 

 

 

606

Federal Tax Authority of Karelia Republic

 

 

 

 

 

Bolshoy Massiv, Shokshinsky Kvartsit, Goloday Gora

155

 

 

 

155

Federal Tax Authority of Moscow Region

 

 

 

 

 

Prioksky

303

 

 

 

303

Federal Tax Authority of Saratov Region

 

 

 

 

 

Bolshevik

162

 

 

 

162

Federal Treasury of Moscow Region

 

 

 

 

 

Priokskiy

 

 

488

 

488

Federal Treasury of Saratov Region

 

 

 

 

 

Bolshevik

 

 

120

 

120

Serbia

1,097

366

121

 

1,584

Municipality of Beocin

 

 

 

 

 

Beocin

118

 

 

 

118

Marl Quarry Filijala

 

215

 

 

215

Municipality of Sremska Mitrovica

 

 

 

 

 

Limestone Quarry Mutalj

 

151

 

 

151

Ministry of Finance, Treasury and Administration Republic of Serbia

 

 

 

 

 

Beocin

979

 

121

 

1,100

Spain

385

 

 

 

385

Ayuntamiento de Carboneras

 

 

 

 

 

La Mezquita

385

 

 

 

385

Switzerland

1,516

9,379

 

 

10,895

Gemeinde Untersiggenthal

 

 

 

 

 

Siggenthal

 

124

 

 

124

Einwohnergemeinde Würenlingen

 

 

 

 

 

Würenlingen

 

431

 

 

431

Gemeinde Villigen

 

 

 

 

 

Siggenthal

 

877

 

 

877

Gemeinde Kirchberg

 

 

 

 

 

Kirchberg

 

508

 

 

508

Commune de Biere

 

 

 

 

 

Biere

 

254

 

 

254

Ville de Morges

 

 

 

 

 

Morges

 

103

 

 

103

Commune d'Eclépens

 

 

 

 

 

Eclépens

 

524

 

 

524

Gemeinde Würenlingen

 

 

 

 

 

Siggenthal

 

1,055

 

 

1,055

Gemeinde Büsingen

 

 

 

 

 

Schaffhausen

 

404

 

 

404

Gemeindeverwaltung Untervaz

 

 

 

 

 

Untervaz

 

5,099

 

 

5,099

Kantonales Steueramt Zürich

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

1,133

 

 

 

1,133

Administration fiscale cantonale Genève

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

257

 

 

 

257

Kantonales Steueramt Wallis

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

126

 

 

 

126

United Kingdom

11,095

888

 

 

11,983

Her Majesty’s Revenue & Customs

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

4434

 

 

 

4434

Central Bedfordshire Unitary Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Garside Sands

291

 

 

 

291

Her Majesty's Revenue & Customs (Corporation tax UK)

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

1,197

 

 

 

1,197

Huntingdonshire District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Little Paxton

203

 

 

 

203

Sedgemoor District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Callow

249

 

 

 

249

Peterborough Unitary Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Pode Hole

225

 

 

 

225

Staffordshire Moorlands District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Caudlon Low and Cauldon cement works

171

 

 

 

171

Highland Unitary Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Glensanda

430

 

 

 

430

East Staffordshire District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Newbold & Uttoxeter

917

 

 

 

917

Blaby District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Croft

262

 

 

 

262

Plymouth Unitary Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Moorcroft

163

 

 

 

163

Mid Devon District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Westleigh

172

 

 

 

172

Lancaster County Council

 

 

 

 

 

Back Lane

181

 

 

 

181

Mendip District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Colemans & Torr

772

 

 

 

772

North Lanarkshire Council

 

 

 

 

 

Croy & Duntilland

172

 

 

 

172

Duntilland

 

326

 

 

326

North West Leicestershire District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Bardon Hill

998

 

 

 

998

East Lindsey District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Woodhall spa

117

 

 

 

117

The Crown Estate (Marine royalties)

 

 

 

 

 

Shoreham & Portsmouth Wharf

 

562

 

 

562

Cotswold District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Kempsford

141

 

 

 

141

Latin America

11,205

4,295

1,042

 

16,541

Brazil

 

361

 

 

361

Agência Nacional de Mineração

 

 

 

 

 

Caaporã - Cajamar - Cantagalo

 

161

 

 

161

Montes Claros - Pedro Leopoldo - Prados - Mata do Ribeirão I - AAMR

 

200

 

 

200

Colombia

470

 

 

 

470

Secretaria de Hacienda de Nobsa

 

 

 

 

 

Nobsa

140

 

 

 

140

Direccion de Impuestos y aduanas nacionales

 

 

 

 

 

Nobsa

330

 

 

 

330

El Salvador

302

 

774

 

1,076

Local Governments - Metapán City Hall

 

 

 

 

 

El Colorado quarry

 

 

321

 

321

El Zapote quarry

 

 

206

 

206

La Esperanza quarry

 

 

248

 

248

Local Governments - Municipal Governments

 

 

 

 

 

Payments not atributable to projects

302

 

 

 

302

Ecuador

4,813

3,930

267

 

9,010

Internal Revenue Service-Central Tax Administration

 

 

 

 

 

Calicanto-Pastaza Macarena-La Victoria

 

 

119

 

119

Cenaca

 

3,811

97

 

3,908

C-Rios-Ventanas-Latacunga- PIFO

 

119

52

 

171

Not attributable to projects

4,813

 

 

 

4,813

Mexico

5,620

 

 

 

5,620

Tesorería del Gobierno de la Ciudad de México

 

 

 

 

 

Ciudad de México

213

 

 

 

213

Gobierno de Coahuila

 

 

 

 

 

Ramos Arizpe

690

 

 

 

690

Servicio de Administración Tributaria (SAT)

 

 

 

 

 

Consolidated

4,717

 

 

 

4,717

Middle East Africa

17,723

7,258

19,966

1,171

46,118

Algeria

3,746

3,539

9

1,171

8,465

Agence Nationale des activités minières

 

 

 

 

 

Ben aouda

 

116

 

 

116

Chouf Amar

 

1,201

 

 

1,201

Djemmoura

 

680

 

 

680

Guttaia

 

264

 

 

264

Not attributable to projects

 

241

9

264

513

Oued Sma

 

928

 

 

928

Sidi abdelkader

 

111

 

 

111

Trésor Public

 

 

 

 

 

Chouf Amar

 

 

 

394

394

Djemmoura

 

 

 

197

197

Oued Sma

 

 

 

316

316

Direction des grandes entreprises

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

3,746

 

 

 

3,746

Egypt

12,970

 

15,054

 

28,023

National service / Army

 

 

 

 

 

Amounts paid to army for the explosion and raw material

 

 

15,054

 

15,054

Egyptian Tax authority

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

12,970

 

 

 

12,970

Iraq

 

 

2,962

 

2,962

Federal Government of Iraq

 

 

 

 

 

Karbala Cement Manufacturing Ltd.(KCML) Clay & Limestone

 

 

1,904

 

1,904

Kurdistan Regional Government

 

 

 

 

 

Bazian Cement Company LTD. (BAZ) clay & Limestone

 

 

1,058

 

1,058

Jordan

 

508

 

 

508

Energy & Minerals Regulatory Commission

 

 

 

 

 

Quarries of Rashadiya Plant

 

508

 

 

508

Kenya

374

 

1,061

 

1,435

Kenya revenue authority

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

209

 

 

 

209

Ministry of Mining

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

165

 

 

 

165

County Government of Kilifi

 

 

 

 

 

Vipingo

 

 

429

 

429

Mavoko sub county

 

 

 

 

 

Katani

 

 

117

 

117

County Government of Malindi

 

 

 

 

 

Vipingo

 

 

515

 

515

Nigeria

406

876

 

 

1,282

Ministry of Mines and Steel Development

 

 

 

 

 

Ewekoro

 

318

 

 

318

Mfamosing

 

558

 

 

558

Federal inland Revenue Service

 

 

 

 

 

Ashaka

406

 

 

 

406

Reunion

141

 

 

 

141

Tresor Public / CCIR

 

 

 

 

 

Beas Panon

141

 

 

 

141

South Africa

 

855

11

 

866

Ethekwini Municipality

 

 

 

 

 

Quarry Durban Ridgeview

 

597

 

 

597

Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd

 

 

 

 

 

Quarry Electricity

 

259

11

 

270

Tanzania

 

307

599

 

907

Tanzania ports

 

 

 

 

 

Songwe 2

 

 

599

 

599

The mining commission

 

 

 

 

 

Songwe 2

 

307

 

 

307

Uganda

 

1,112

 

 

1,112

Uganda Revenue Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Hima & Dura

 

1,112

 

 

1,112

Zambia

86

60

270

 

416

Zambia Revenue Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Chilanga

86

60

 

 

146

City/District Council

 

 

 

 

 

Ndola/Chilanga

 

 

270

 

270

North America

105,826

3,974

3,047

 

112,846

Canada East

14,537

 

2,439

 

16,976

Canada Revenue Agency

 

 

 

 

 

Payments not attributable to projects

7,930

 

 

 

7,930

Ville de Montreal

 

 

 

 

 

Montreal Quarry (Road Fees)

661

 

 

 

661

Toronto Port Autority

 

 

 

 

 

Payments not attributable to projects

 

 

524

 

524

Ville de Ste-Adele

 

 

 

 

 

Ste-Adele Quarry (road fees)

206

 

 

 

206

Ontario Aggregates Resources Corporation

 

 

 

 

 

Bearbrook Quarry

178

 

 

 

178

Brechin Quarry

216

 

 

 

216

Dundas Quarry

246

 

 

 

246

Moodie Quarry

185

 

 

 

185

Payments not attributable to projects

1,844

 

 

 

1,844

Property #20 Pit

150

 

 

 

150

Ux. Side of Stouffville Pit

132

 

 

 

132

West Paris Ext

114

 

 

 

114

Woodstock Quarry

118

 

 

 

118

Hamilton-Oshawa Port Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

 

 

1,794

 

1,794

Ville de Gatineau

 

 

 

 

 

Klock Quarry (road fees)

199

 

 

 

199

Windsor Port Authority

 

 

 

 

 

Windsor Dock

 

 

121

 

121

Ville de Saint Gabriel

 

 

 

 

 

St. Constant (road fees)

320

 

 

 

320

Revenu Quebec

 

 

 

 

 

Payments not attributable to projects

1,594

 

 

 

1,594

Municipality of St-Gabriel

 

 

 

 

 

St.Gabriel Pit (raod fees)

445

 

 

 

445

 

 

 

 

 

 

Canada West

24,141

3,974

608

 

28,723

Alberta Tax & Revenue Administration

 

 

 

 

 

Not Site Specific

5,025

 

 

 

5,025

Canada Revenue Agency

 

 

 

 

 

Not attributable to projects

15,451

 

 

 

15,451

Municipal District of Bighorn #8

 

 

 

 

 

Exshaw

1,769

 

 

 

1,769

City of Calgary

 

 

 

 

 

Spyhill

535

 

 

 

535

Stoney Trail

301

 

 

 

301

City of Pitt Meadows

 

 

 

 

 

Pitt River Quarry

22

 

608

 

630

City of Abbotsford

 

 

 

 

 

Abbotsford Sand & Gravel

35

221

 

 

256

Ward Road Quarry

15

216

 

 

230

Sturgeon County

 

 

 

 

 

Calahoo

154

 

 

 

154

Lac Ste Anne County

 

 

 

 

 

Onoway

296

 

 

 

296

Minister of Finance, Manitoba

 

 

 

 

 

Dawson Road

118

 

 

 

118

District of West Kelowna

 

 

 

 

 

Westbank

122

 

 

 

122

Minister of Finance, Alberta

 

 

 

 

 

BLV Stoney Trail

 

3,175

 

 

3,175

Minister of Finance, British Columbia

 

 

 

 

 

Texada Quarry

144

363

 

 

507

Lacombe County

 

 

 

 

 

Lacombe

154

 

 

 

154

US Cement

60,427

 

 

 

60,427

State of Indiana

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

263

 

 

 

263

State of Tennessee

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

576

 

 

 

576

State of North Carolina

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

715

 

 

 

715

State of North Dakota

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

299

 

 

 

299

State of Texas

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

1,418

 

 

 

1,418

State of Oregon

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

162

 

 

 

162

State of Pennsylvania

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

637

 

 

 

637

State of Ohio

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

405

 

 

 

405

State of Michigan

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

854

 

 

 

854

State of Minnesota

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

257

 

 

 

257

District of Columbia

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

587

 

 

 

587

Wisconsin / City of LaCrosse

 

 

 

 

 

LaCrosse Terminal

113

 

 

 

113

Texas / Goose Creek CISD (Galena Park ISD)

 

 

 

 

 

Houston TER

614

 

 

 

614

Michigan / Alpena

 

 

 

 

 

Alpena Plant

811

 

 

 

811

State of Louisiana

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

528

 

 

 

528

Missouri / St. Genevieve County

 

 

 

 

 

St. Genevieve Plant

3,775

 

 

 

3,775

Missouri / Ste. Genevieve County School Dstrict R-II

 

 

 

 

 

St. Genevieve Plant

188

 

 

 

188

Illinois / Cook County (Lyons)

 

 

 

 

 

Chicago Summit Terminal

218

 

 

 

218

State of South Carolina

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

470

 

 

 

470

State of Missouri

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

158

 

 

 

158

State of Kentucky

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

117

 

 

 

117

City of New York

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

2,427

 

 

 

2,427

Utah / Morgan County

 

 

 

 

 

Devil's Slide Plant

781

 

 

 

781

New York / Coeymans, Town of

 

 

 

 

 

Ravena Plant

1,031

 

 

 

1,031

Wisconsin / Milwaukee

 

 

 

 

 

Milwaukee TER

181

 

 

 

181

State of Massachusetts

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

113

 

 

 

113

Florida / Citrus County

 

 

 

 

 

Crystal River Quarry

118

 

 

 

118

Pennsylvania / Whitehall Township / Coplay School District

 

 

 

 

 

Whitehall Plant

188

 

 

 

188

Colorado / Fermount County

 

 

 

 

 

Portland Plant

1,840

 

 

 

1,840

Texas / Ellis County

 

 

 

 

 

Midlothian Plant

6,000

 

 

 

6,000

New York / Albany County / Town of Coeymans

 

 

 

 

 

Ravena Plant

231

 

 

 

231

Maryland / Washington County

 

 

 

 

 

Hagerstown Plant (SLC)

158

 

 

 

158

Texas / Harris County

 

 

 

 

 

Houston TER

346

 

 

 

346

South Carolina / Orangeburg County

 

 

 

 

 

Holly Hill Plant

4,675

 

 

 

4,675

Illinois / Cook County (Hyde Park)

 

 

 

 

 

South Chicago Terminal

226

 

 

 

226

Rhode Island / City of Providence

 

 

 

 

 

Providence Terminal

250

 

 

 

250

New York / NYC Department of Finance

 

 

 

 

 

College Point Terminal

278

 

 

 

278

Missouri / St. Genevieve County Comm. Services

 

 

 

 

 

St. Genevieve Plant

563

 

 

 

563

State of Mississippi

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

128

 

 

 

128

South Carolina / South Carolina Tax Commission

 

 

 

 

 

Railcar Fleet

174

 

 

 

174

US Federal Government - Internal Revenue Service (IRS)

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

18,764

 

 

 

18,764

South Carolina / Charleston County

 

 

 

 

 

CHarleston TER (5505)

995

 

 

 

995

Illinois / Massac County

 

 

 

 

 

Joppa Plant

543

 

 

 

543

Missouri / Ste. Genevieve County Comm Devn't Fund

 

 

 

 

 

St. Genevieve Plant

375

 

 

 

375

New York / Ravena - Coeymans - Selkirk School District

 

 

 

 

 

Ravena Plant

2,188

 

 

 

2,188

Missouri / Ste. Genevieve County Dev't Economic Dev't Fund

 

 

 

 

 

St. Genevieve Plant

188

 

 

 

188

Oklahoma / Pontotoc County

 

 

 

 

 

Ada Plant

637

 

 

 

637

Alabama/ Mobile County

 

 

 

 

 

Theodore Plant

1,425

 

 

 

1,425

Michigan / MI Dept of Treasury

 

 

 

 

 

Alpena Plant

203

 

 

 

203

State of Alabama

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

408

 

 

 

408

Michigan / Essexville

 

 

 

 

 

Essexville TER

132

 

 

 

132

Michigan / Alpena Township

 

 

 

 

 

Alpena Plant

112

 

 

 

112

Michigan / City of Detroit

 

 

 

 

 

Detroit Terminal

1,001

 

 

 

1,001

Indiana

 

 

 

 

 

East Chicago Granulation

359

 

 

 

359

New Jersey / City of Bayonne

 

 

 

 

 

Bayonne Terminal

230

 

 

 

230

US Aggregates

6,721

 

 

 

6,721

State of Pennsylvania

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate Office

322

 

 

 

322

 

 

 

 

 

 

Maryland

 

 

 

 

 

Accokeek Sand & Gravel

145

 

 

 

145

Kirby Sand & Gravel

137

 

 

 

137

Rockville Quarry

403

 

 

 

403

Sparrows Point

151

 

 

 

151

Texas

 

 

 

 

 

Ambrose Sand & Gravel

142

 

 

 

142

Celburne Sand & Gravel

176

 

 

 

176

Dallas RMX

137

 

 

 

137

Denton RMX

117

 

 

 

117

McKinney RMX

249

 

 

 

249

Plano RMX

117

 

 

 

117

Roanoke RMX

124

 

 

 

124

Rosser Sand & Gravel

136

 

 

 

136

Spring A RMX

132

 

 

 

132

Illinois

 

 

 

 

 

Algonquin Sand & Gravel

126

 

 

 

126

Elburn Sand & Gravel

338

 

 

 

338

Fox River Quarry

190

 

 

 

190

Joliet Quarry

151

 

 

 

151

McHenry Sand & Gravel

253

 

 

 

253

Massachusetts

 

 

 

 

 

Littleton Quarry

259

 

 

 

259

Stoughton Asphalt Plant

121

 

 

 

121

Swampscott Quarry

321

 

 

 

321

Taunton Quarry

113

 

 

 

113

Colorado

 

 

 

 

 

Denver RMX

148

 

 

 

148

Morrison Quarry

430

 

 

 

430

Platte Valley Sand & Gravel

198

 

 

 

198

Nevada

 

 

 

 

 

Sloan Quarry

263

 

 

 

263

District of Columbia

 

 

 

 

 

Ft Totten RMX

297

 

 

 

297

Minnesota

 

 

 

 

 

Larson Quarry

148

 

 

 

148

Nelson Sand & Gravel

195

 

 

 

195

West Virginia

 

 

 

 

 

Millville Quarry

253

 

 

 

253

Louisiana

 

 

 

 

 

Three Rivers Quarry

121

 

 

 

121

South Carolina

 

 

 

 

 

Taylor St RMX

120

 

 

 

120

Kentucky

 

 

 

 

 

Three Rivers Quarry

188

 

 

 

188

 


© Business Wire 2021
