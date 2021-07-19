Log in
Holcim: Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020

07/19/2021 | 01:46pm EDT
Regulatory News:
(Paris:HOLN)

Holcim has made available to the public and filed with the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) the Report on Payments to Governments 2020.

The report is available on the Group’s website at www.holcim.com/regulated-information.

About Holcim

Holcim builds progress for people and the planet. As a global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions, Holcim is enabling greener cities, smarter infrastructure and improving living standards around the world. With sustainability at the core of its strategy Holcim is becoming a net zero company, with its people and communities at the heart of its success. The company is driving the circular economy as a world leader in recycling to build more with less. Holcim is the company behind some of the world’s most trusted brands in the building sector including ACC, Aggregate Industries, Ambuja Cement, Disensa, Firestone Building Products, Geocycle, Holcim and Lafarge. Holcim is 70,000 people around the world who are passionate about building progress for people and the planet through four business segments: Cement, Ready-Mix Concrete, Aggregates and Solutions & Products.

More information is available on www.holcim.com


© Business Wire 2021
