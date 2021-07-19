Holcim: Notification of availability of the Report on Payments to Governments 2020

Regulatory News:

(Paris:HOLN)

Holcim has made available to the public and filed with the French “Autorité des Marchés Financiers” (AMF) the Report on Payments to Governments 2020.

The report is available on the Group’s website at www.holcim.com/regulated-information.

