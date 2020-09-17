Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Hold Onto Your Buttresses, Tower Defense Game Final Fate TD Out Now on iOS and Android

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/17/2020 | 10:02am EDT

Tower defense RPG Final Fate TD combines challenging strategy RPG gameplay with dazzling anime graphics

Final Fate TD welcomes players to Luna – an immersive fantasy world of anime-themed adventure. Combining Tower Defense and Card-Draw RPG gameplay, this brilliant, new game is great for players who want a skillful challenge.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005043/en/

Welcome to Luna – an immersive fantasy world of anime-themed adventure (Graphic: Business Wire)

Welcome to Luna – an immersive fantasy world of anime-themed adventure (Graphic: Business Wire)

Players can look forward to a beautiful anime style, with stunning special effects highlighting powerful character abilities. Players will need to make strategic decisions as they progress through the game, choosing from a variety of different skill sets and card combinations as they defend Luna from all kinds of nefarious and demonic enemies.

The game features a multitude of heroic anime characters, gorgeously designed in a way that fans of the genre will love. Test your skills and your strategic formations in a variety of combat modes in the Luna arena including PvP and PvE. Rally up your friends for team Tower Defense or go 1-on-1 in hero duels.

Anime Style

Summon legendary anime heroes and fall in love with their carefully crafted character portraits. Explore the idyllic world of Luna, visiting hundreds of maps, from shiveringly-cold snowy battlefields to lush green forests.

Bond With Characters

Flatter your favourites and shower them with gifts to deepen your bond. Form strong relationships with characters to make them more powerful, allowing them to dominate in game modes.

PvP and PvE Gameplay

Test your strategies in challenging player versus environment (PvE) game modes and learn more about the deep lore of Luna, before heading to the arena to fight other players. Prove your skill and show that you’re the best in player versus player (PvP) gameplay.

Final Fate TD is out now to download on Google Play and the App store. Check out the trailer here with a sneak preview of the fantastic anime character lineup with heroes like Scribe, Dora, Dante, and Nanami. Stay up to date on Facebook and Instagram.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
10:18aDeacom Celebrates Its 25th Anniversary
GL
10:17aCORRECTION : Virus Outbreak-Toilet Paper story
AQ
10:17aCBL PROPERTIES : Joins Time to Vote Movement
BU
10:16aMARSTON : CMA Inquiry Into Joint Venture Between Carlsberg UK And Marston's
AQ
10:16aURBAN SKIN RX : ® Appoints Two New Members to its Board of Directors
PR
10:16aFan-out Wafer Level Packaging Market- Roadmap for Recovery from COVID-19 | Rising Demand for Compactly Designed Electronics to boost the Market Growth | Technavio
BU
10:16aAM BEST : Affirms Credit Ratings of COSCO SHIPPING Captive Insurance Co., Ltd.
BU
10:15aCHARLES SCHWAB : CFTC DSIO Grants Relief For Capital Treatment Of DTLs By FCMs
AQ
10:15aPODCAST : Women @ RopesTalk: Conversation With Chika Hirata, Takeda Japan
AQ
10:15aAT&T Vows Carbon Neutrality, Braces for Severe Weather
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNAT : SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING INTERNATIONAL : U.S.-China investment flows..
2DEUTSCHE BÖRSE AG : 'Project Botticelli' takes shape as LSE board examines Borsa bids
3GRENKE AG : GRENKE AG: GRENKE announces statements on short seller attacks
4RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG : RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL : EANS-Adhoc RBI amends proposal for the util..
5CLINIGEN GROUP PLC : CLINIGEN : Full Year results for the year ended 30 June 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group