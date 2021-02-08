HoldCo Asset Management Calls for Greater Transparency From Berkshire Hills' Board Around Strategy and Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

Deeply Concerned About Bank’s Persistent Destruction of Shareholder Value and High Level of CEO Turnover

HoldCo Asset Management, LP and its managed funds (collectively, "HoldCo") own 1,672,679 shares of common stock of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: BHLB) ("BHLB" or the “Company”), representing approximately 3.3% of the Company’s outstanding shares.

Today HoldCo sent a letter (the “Letter”) to James Williar "Bill" Dunlaevy, Independent Chairman of the Board, in which we demanded full transparency regarding the process undertaken by the BHLB Board of Directors (the “Board”) that resulted in the hiring of yet another CEO – the fourth in less than three years – instead of pursuing other strategic alternatives including a sale or merger. The Letter to Mr. Dunlaevy can be accessed using the following link:

http://www.holdcoam.com/wp-content/uploads/Letter_to_BHLB.pdf

Among other concerns, the Letter highlights BHLB’s revolving door of senior leadership, as well as the Board’s history of value destruction, apparent unwillingness to return excess capital to shareholders, lack of transparency with respect to key decisions and unfitness to guide the Company through today’s challenging operating environment. HoldCo calls on the Board to explain what process it undertook in connection with its CEO hire, what its plans are going forward and whether it actively explored a sale of BHLB. In the absence of an acceptable response, HoldCo will consider all options including exercising its rights as a shareholder at the next annual meeting of shareholders.

About HoldCo Asset Management

HoldCo Asset Management, LP is an investment adviser located in New York City. HoldCo was founded by Vik Ghei and Misha Zaitzeff. HoldCo currently has over $900 million in regulatory assets under management.

