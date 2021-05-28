Log in
Holding Pattern:  Canada needs a swift recovery and competitive air sector

05/28/2021 | 08:39am EDT
HOLDING PATTERN

CANADA NEEDS A SWIFT RECOVERY AND COMPETITIVE AIR SECTOR

WHITEPAPER ON AVIATION RECOVERY

Executive Summary

Aviation is an important contributor to the Canadian economy, supporting thousands of jobs and the movement of people and goods both within the country and to the rest of the world. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to have a significant negative impact on Canada's aviation sector. For example, the number of passengers that moved through Canada's airports during the month of April 2021 is only at 9% of levels observed in 2019. This sharp decline in passenger traffic has had a negative impact on the operational and financial viability of Canada's airports. While major aviation countries are already on their way to recovery, Canada's border has remained closed to non-essential international travelers since March 2020.

One year into the pandemic, the number of commercial air services remains constrained and the economic benefits that Canadian airports have historically provided to their surrounding communities have virtually disappeared. While Canada's overall air connectivity - direct and indirect - was growing steadily across regions before the pandemic, many cities have been left with much reduced domestic services, and for some airports all air services have been suspended indefinitely. In the context of the user- pay system in Canada, that means that Canadian airports have stayed open to serve essential passenger and cargo flights, with generally limited revenue generation opportunities.

The impact of reduced air connectivity has been reported by many communities and businesses across Canada. Businesses of all sizes, many of which used to depend on reliable air travel options, are facing difficult recovery paths because they are simply unable to connect with their customers and suppliers in a timely manner. Many Northern, remote and near northern communities have also lost air connectivity, and this has impacted their access to medical care, education, as well as supply stocks. Direct connectivity fell more than 90% across all Canadian regions in April 2020 versus the same month in 2019. The picture for 2021 is just as dire, with direct connectivity falling even further compared to 2019.

Holding Pattern: Canada Needs a Swift Recovery and Competitive Air Sector | i

As air travel begins to recover in the coming months, businesses looking to restart operations and make further investments will likely prefer geographies where a sustained level of air services - both domestic and international - is available. Increased air connectivity will be crucial to support companies whose customers depend on reliable air shipments (Case study: Shopify), regions that are seeking to attract and retain skilled professionals from across Canada and the world (Case study: PEI BioAlliance), remote communities that require air services to access critical medical care and stock resupply (Case study: Northern and Remote Communities), SMEs eager to enter new foreign markets (Case study: BC Seafood Sector), and provinces seeking to attract a greater number of international tourists (Case study: Tourism in Alberta).

At this point, it is impossible to estimate with accuracy the full extent of price increases that could potentially occur during recovery given the increasing costs faced by airlines, airports, and other service providers in the air transportation supply chain. What we know is that passenger demand responds to price, and demand depends not only on the airline base fare, but also other components that make up the final total price paid by the passenger. Most importantly, some increased costs faced by the aviation sector due to the ongoing financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 could potentially be passed through to travelers. According to our analysis, if increased costs for the aviation supply were to lead to an increase

in airfares of 25%, that would suppress 20% of passenger traffic (demand). Based on passenger traffic at Canadian airports in 2019, the expected loss in passenger demand would equate to roughly 16 million passengers, it is roughly three airports the size of Ottawa.

Although our analysis looked at passenger traffic as a whole, experience shows there is a difference in price sensitivity among passenger segments. Historically, business travellers have been less price sensitive compared to the average leisure traveller. For the business traveller, frequency and routing are key in determining their flight choices. For the leisure traveller, price is the most important consideration.

The financial position and resulting cost-saving measures adopted by Canada's aviation sector during the pandemic - e.g., fleet retirements - are likely to have an impact on the competitive landscape, especially given many foreign carriers have been able to maintain more flying capacity through the pandemic. While Canadian airlines can procure additional fleet in the future as passenger demand returns, the process of acquiring additional aircraft will likely take time, potentially missing an opportunity to capture any future increases in air travel demand. This means that some markets will have a slower recovery as there may not be enough aircraft to provide air services at pre-pandemic levels. The longer the recovery, the more difficult it will be for Canada's airlines to compete in the same international aviation markets also served by foreign carriers, who may have a financial advantage over Canadian airlines due to government support these airlines may have received throughout the pandemic. While there is potential for regional carriers to enter some domestic markets, this is unlikely to cover all lost connectivity during the pandemic, at least in the short term.

In the coming years, Canada's overall competitiveness in the new global economy could be supported by a dynamic aviation sector that connects local industries and businesses of all sizes to their customers in foreign markets, while also creating jobs and attracting tourism at home. But the road to recovery needs to start as soon as practicable. Recapturing some of the lost air connectivity will be crucial to support economic growth and job creation in communities across Canada's regions. Major Canadian hubs need to attract direct international air services through incentives and passenger-friendly processes. Canadian airlines should continue to focus on expanding their domestic and transborder networks. As most major aviation markets have already decided to help position their air carriers in the post-pandemic global competitive landscape, some level of financial support will be necessary for Canada's aviation sector in order to remain competitive vis-à-vis its competitors in foreign markets. The biggest risk for Canada is that accessing destinations could be more difficult or more expensive for both passengers and cargo.

Holding Pattern: Canada Needs a Swift Recovery and Competitive Air Sector | ii

c o n t e n t s

01.

The Impacts of COVID-19 on Air Travel Demand in Canada

...................................... 01

One Year Later: Severely Constrained Supply and Demand...........................................................................................

02

Possible Paths for Air Travel Recovery...........................................................................................................................................

04

Whitepaper Outline.....................................................................................................................................................................................

05

02.

Air Connectivity in Canada...................................................................................................

08

What Does Air Connectivity Mean?..................................................................................................................................................

09

Air Connectivity in Canada Before COVID-19...............................................................................................................................

10

Canada's Current Air Connectivity......................................................................................................................................................

12

Why Should We Worry about Connectivity?...............................................................................................................................

14

03.

The (Future) Cost of Air Travel in Canada.........................................................................

18

Factors that Influence the Price of Air Travel..............................................................................................................................

19

The Connection between Price and Passenger Demand.................................................................................................

20

What Happens When the Price of Air Travel Increases?.....................................................................................................

21

What Does This All Mean for Competition?................................................................................................................................

25

04.

The Future of Air Connectivity.............................................................................................

29

Holding Pattern: Canada Needs a Swift Recovery and Competitive Air Sector | iii

01

The Impacts of COVID-19 on Air Travel Demand in Canada

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

CAC - Canadian Airports Council published this content on 27 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 May 2021 12:38:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS