Holding Pattern:  Canada needs a swift recovery and competitive air sector

As air travel begins to recover in the coming months, businesses looking to restart operations and make further investments will likely prefer geographies where a sustained level of air services - both domestic and international - is available. Increased air connectivity will be crucial to support companies whose customers depend on reliable air shipments (Case study: Shopify), regions that are seeking to attract and retain skilled professionals from across Canada and the world (Case study: PEI BioAlliance), remote communities that require air services to access critical medical care and stock resupply (Case study: Northern and Remote Communities), SMEs eager to enter new foreign markets (Case study: BC Seafood Sector), and provinces seeking to attract a greater number of international tourists (Case study: Tourism in Alberta).

At this point, it is impossible to estimate with accuracy the full extent of price increases that could potentially occur during recovery given the increasing costs faced by airlines, airports, and other service providers in the air transportation supply chain. What we know is that passenger demand responds to price, and demand depends not only on the airline base fare, but also other components that make up the final total price paid by the passenger. Most importantly, some increased costs faced by the aviation sector due to the ongoing financial challenges resulting from COVID-19 could potentially be passed through to travelers. According to our analysis, if increased costs for the aviation supply were to lead to an increase

in airfares of 25%, that would suppress 20% of passenger traffic (demand). Based on passenger traffic at Canadian airports in 2019, the expected loss in passenger demand would equate to roughly 16 million passengers, it is roughly three airports the size of Ottawa.

Although our analysis looked at passenger traffic as a whole, experience shows there is a difference in price sensitivity among passenger segments. Historically, business travellers have been less price sensitive compared to the average leisure traveller. For the business traveller, frequency and routing are key in determining their flight choices. For the leisure traveller, price is the most important consideration.

The financial position and resulting cost-saving measures adopted by Canada's aviation sector during the pandemic - e.g., fleet retirements - are likely to have an impact on the competitive landscape, especially given many foreign carriers have been able to maintain more flying capacity through the pandemic. While Canadian airlines can procure additional fleet in the future as passenger demand returns, the process of acquiring additional aircraft will likely take time, potentially missing an opportunity to capture any future increases in air travel demand. This means that some markets will have a slower recovery as there may not be enough aircraft to provide air services at pre-pandemic levels. The longer the recovery, the more difficult it will be for Canada's airlines to compete in the same international aviation markets also served by foreign carriers, who may have a financial advantage over Canadian airlines due to government support these airlines may have received throughout the pandemic. While there is potential for regional carriers to enter some domestic markets, this is unlikely to cover all lost connectivity during the pandemic, at least in the short term.

In the coming years, Canada's overall competitiveness in the new global economy could be supported by a dynamic aviation sector that connects local industries and businesses of all sizes to their customers in foreign markets, while also creating jobs and attracting tourism at home. But the road to recovery needs to start as soon as practicable. Recapturing some of the lost air connectivity will be crucial to support economic growth and job creation in communities across Canada's regions. Major Canadian hubs need to attract direct international air services through incentives and passenger-friendly processes. Canadian airlines should continue to focus on expanding their domestic and transborder networks. As most major aviation markets have already decided to help position their air carriers in the post-pandemic global competitive landscape, some level of financial support will be necessary for Canada's aviation sector in order to remain competitive vis-à-vis its competitors in foreign markets. The biggest risk for Canada is that accessing destinations could be more difficult or more expensive for both passengers and cargo.