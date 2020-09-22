Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holiday Inn Club Vacations Joins Industry-Wide Effort to Promote Future Travel

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/22/2020 | 03:27pm EDT

ORLANDO, FLA., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, announced today it has joined the national “Let’s Go There” coalition, which is led by the U.S. Travel Association and includes more than 75 travel businesses and organizations. The industry-wide group invites Americans to begin planning future travel, as it has been proven to benefit an individual’s happiness and well-being. 

“While the right time to return to travel is different for everyone, we’ve seen firsthand the joy and happiness that come from reconnecting with loved ones, escaping the normal day-to-day and making lifelong memories that come with a great vacation,” said Tom Nelson, CEO at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “This year has undoubtedly brought many new challenges and stressors to families across the United States. We are proud to join the industry’s important effort to drive awareness of the great benefits of planning future travel and encourage individuals to take a trip when the time is right.” 

In May, Holiday Inn Club Vacations launched Safe Travels, a program that checks all of the boxes on higher safety and cleanliness standards. The program brings many new and enhanced practices to the resorts that provide an extra level of cleanliness and sanitization and encourages responsible distancing throughout the property. In addition to Safe Travels, the company further strengthened its commitment to cleanliness and safety by implementing the IHG Clean Promise across its resort network. 

Recently, Holiday Inn Club Vacations launched a new travel blog, Checking In, which can be a useful tool for travelers interested in learning more about its resorts and surrounding areas. Using a diverse authorship, the blog provides a variety of content, including destination inspiration, helpful travel tips and planning tricks and local things to do. 
To learn more about the “Let’s Go There” coalition, visit letsgothere.travel


About Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated
Encompassing 29 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company’s flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando’s Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans the Eastern and Central United States, with a growing presence in desirable Western U.S. destinations. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience. 

Ashley Fraboni
Holiday Inn Club Vacations
407-315-8866
afraboni@holidayinnclub.com

Eileen Tanner
Media Representative for Holiday Inn Club Vacations
509-521-2594
emtanner03@outlook.com

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:42pTwo N.Y. Men Accused of Trading on Inside Information From S&P Dow Jones Indices -- 2nd Update
DJ
03:40pLIBERTY OILFIELD SERVICES : Energy 360 Ron Gusek Interview
PU
03:40pCSE BULLETIN : Share Reclassification - Acreage Holdings, Inc. (ACRG.U)
NE
03:39pElon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips
RE
03:36pTELEDYNE : e2v HiRel Expands RF Line With New 25 GHz Frequency Doubler
BU
03:35pCD PROJEKT S A : Current report no. 42/2020
PU
03:35p2021 AQR Insight Award Call for Papers
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ASTRAZENECA PLC : COVID-19 vaccine verdicts loom as next big market risk
2ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE HOLDINGS AG : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
3TESLA, INC. : Elon Musk tempers expectations for Tesla 'Battery Day,' stock dips
4Nikola’s turmoil was bound to happen
5KOREAN AIR LINES CO.,LTD. : HOW A FORTUNATE FEW AIRLINES PROFIT IN A PANDEMIC: Lots of Cargo

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group