Holiday Inn Club Vacations Joins Industry-Wide Effort to Promote Future Travel

ORLANDO, FLA., Sept. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated, a national vacation ownership company, announced today it has joined the national “Let’s Go There” coalition, which is led by the U.S. Travel Association and includes more than 75 travel businesses and organizations. The industry-wide group invites Americans to begin planning future travel, as it has been proven to benefit an individual’s happiness and well-being.

“While the right time to return to travel is different for everyone, we’ve seen firsthand the joy and happiness that come from reconnecting with loved ones, escaping the normal day-to-day and making lifelong memories that come with a great vacation,” said Tom Nelson, CEO at Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated. “This year has undoubtedly brought many new challenges and stressors to families across the United States. We are proud to join the industry’s important effort to drive awareness of the great benefits of planning future travel and encourage individuals to take a trip when the time is right.”

In May, Holiday Inn Club Vacations launched Safe Travels, a program that checks all of the boxes on higher safety and cleanliness standards. The program brings many new and enhanced practices to the resorts that provide an extra level of cleanliness and sanitization and encourages responsible distancing throughout the property. In addition to Safe Travels, the company further strengthened its commitment to cleanliness and safety by implementing the IHG Clean Promise across its resort network.

Recently, Holiday Inn Club Vacations launched a new travel blog, Checking In, which can be a useful tool for travelers interested in learning more about its resorts and surrounding areas. Using a diverse authorship, the blog provides a variety of content, including destination inspiration, helpful travel tips and planning tricks and local things to do.

Encompassing 29 resorts, 7,900 villas in 14 U.S. states and more than 365,000 timeshare owners, Holiday Inn Club Vacations Incorporated is a resort, real estate and travel company with a mission to be the most loved brand in family travel by delivering easy-to-plan, memorable vacation experiences that strengthen families.

Based in Orlando, Fla., the Company has been a leader in the vacation ownership industry since 1982, when it was established by Holiday Inn® founder Kemmons Wilson with the opening of the company’s flagship property, Holiday Inn Club Vacations® at Orange Lake Resort next to Orlando’s Walt Disney World® Resort.

Today, the Holiday Inn Club Vacations resort portfolio spans the Eastern and Central United States, with a growing presence in desirable Western U.S. destinations. Throughout its history, the Company has maintained the core family values true to its majority ownership by the Wilson family, while aggressively pursuing growth, transforming its member engagement model and building an industry-leading team passionate about the guest experience.

