Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Holiday Inn owner's room revenue surges as travel demand recovers

05/06/2022 | 03:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Holiday Inn logo is seen in Tbilisi

(Reuters) - Holiday Inn owner IHG on Friday signalled a sharp rebound in the hospitality sector as people gradually resume travel after countries eased pandemic-related restrictions, with the United States, its largest market, leading the recovery.

IHG's RevPAR, or revenue per available room, was up 61% over last year, reaching 82% of pre-pandemic levels in the three months ended March 31, on improved demand in its Americas and Europe, Middle East, Africa & Asia regions excluding China.

The owner of the Crowne Plaza, Regent and Hualuxe hotel chains said high demand lifted occupancy and room rates. Rates for leisure stays rose more than 10% on 2019 levels in the United States.

"As occupancy levels rise and due to the strength of our brands, our hotels are seeing increased pricing power," Chief Executive Officer Keith Barr said in a statement.

The London-listed company said business in Greater China remained under pressure from restrictions put in place to control rising COVID-19 cases.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Sriraj Kalluvila)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:00aMusokotwane says creditors must sit down together and agree how…
RE
04:00aUn fao world food price index averages 158.5 points in april vs…
RE
04:00aUn fao forecasts global wheat production in 2022 of 782 mln t fr…
RE
03:59aEU tweaks Russia oil sanctions plan in bid to win over reluctant states - source
RE
03:58aAnti-government protest strike in Sri Lanka shuts schools, businesses
RE
03:57aMusokotwane says it will now depend on each creditor to come f…
RE
03:56aBanks face reversal of fortune from war and runaway inflation
RE
03:54aMusokotwane says reluctance by investors to put money into zamb…
RE
03:53aThailand plans to extend support for domestic travel
RE
03:51aMusokotwane says expects programme with imf to be concluded by…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Agilyx AS (AGLX) -Mitsubishi Chemical announces successful trial of pur..
2U.S. Senate committee passes antitrust bill pressuring OPEC
3Chief People Officer, Stephanie Werner-Dietz, to leave Nokia
4Marketmind: Sell everything (except the dollar)!
5ING misses Q1 profit estimates as Russia provisions hit earnings

HOT NEWS