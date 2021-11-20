Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Holiday Season is Off to a Grand Start with Twentieth Annual Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens

11/20/2021 | 10:14pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Galveston, Texas, Nov. 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The holidays have begun at Moody Gardens with the 20th Annual Festival of Lights and beautiful weather for thousands of guests who came to enjoy the Opening Ceremony and a variety of holiday attractions. Santa Claus opened the 2021 holiday season with a returning tradition at Moody Gardens by flipping the giant electrical switch to turn on the Festival of Lights one-mile long trail decked with two million lights and filled with sound enhanced lighted and animated displays themed to everyone’s favorite holiday music. The Festival of Lights will continue to shine throughout the holiday season everyday through January 2.

Opening day was kicked off with a spectacularly festive ballet, tap, and jazz performance by Jill Rauscher’s School of Dance based out of Webster Texas, which featured everyone’s favorite Christmas grouch - the Grinch, as well as Santa’s reindeer and a few tiny ragdolls straight from Santa’s workshop. After their performance, a festive crowd witnessed Santa and his elves make their grand entrance by parachuting out of an airplane to officially flip the light switch and open the largest holiday lighting display on the Gulf Coast. The celebration also featured a Houston favorite, Velvet Punch, who performed holiday classics with a twist and then some.

Popular displays along the Festival of Lights include the Nutcrackers, a toy factory, 12 Days of Christmas display, a narrated nativity scene, and Star: The Dancing Tree of Light - a four-story digital Christmas tree. The Festival of Lights trail has improved vastly over the years. When the trail first opened 20 years ago, it was a quarter of a mile long with holiday music with the music technology of the day being CD players. Now, the trail is a one-mile long trail with a state of the art audio system, animated lights, digital trees and more that has become a tradition for many families and has now started a second generation with parents who visited as children. Guests that are looking to stay overnight or for an extended stay are encouraged to look at the family-friendly Moody Gardens Hotel which offers spectacular views of the destination’s iconic pyramids dressed in holiday lights.

In addition to the Festival of Lights, some of the other holiday attractions include Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer playing in the 4D Theater, other holiday 3D films, the Arctic Slide and train rides, fireside s’mores, evening cruises aboard the Colonel Paddlewheel Boat and plenty of dining and hotel options, including Breakfast with Santa.

“Festival of Lights has become a wonderful tradition for families over the years,” said John Zendt, Moody Gardens President and CEO. “It is always a treat to watch children’s faces light up when Santa arrives. It’s incredible to see how it all has evolved over the years.”

Guests looking for bargains and fewer visitors can take advantage of Value Days every Sunday – Thursday between November 28 and December 16. The best deal is a Holiday Pass which includes admission to the Festival of Lights as well as a 3D and 4D movie and the Arctic Slide for $29 on a Value Day and $39 regularly. Festival of Lights pricing is $18 on Value Days and $22 regularly. Holiday attractions open at 4 p.m. nightly and close at 9 p.m. on Value Days at 10 p.m. on all other days. Moody Gardens’ yea-round attractions open at 10 a.m. daily. 

Food Drive Thursdays will also offer guests the opportunity to enjoy the Festival at a special discount in recognition of helping those in need this holiday season. Guests can bring a non-perishable food item every Thursday throughout December to receive a two-for-one admission into Festival of Lights. The food will be donated to the Galveston County and Houston Food Banks.

For more information, including ticket and hotel package options, please visit www.moodygardens.org/holiday_season.

Moody Gardens recognizes the following 2021 Festival of Lights sponsors: Pepsi, KPRC, KSBJ, Gilbane, Marek Bros, Forward Energy Group, Letsos Company, Baker Concrete, KenMor Electric, Schindler, Chuoke Plumbing, Kelso Concrete, Forman Equipment, Milam Painting and Broome Welding.

Moody Gardens® is a public, non-profit, educational destination utilizing nature in the advancement of rehabilitation, conservation, recreation, and research.

###

Opening Day of Holiday in the Gardens B-Roll

Attachments 


Marissa Guest
Moody Gardens, Inc. 
409-683-4256
pr@moodygardens.org

© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
11/20AL SALAM BANK B S C : Post share buyback announcement
PU
11/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : Notification from the company
PU
11/20GFH FINANCIAL BSC : تنويه من الشركة
PU
11/20Travel bubble with Singapore brings international students back to Australia
RE
11/20China downgrades its diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan issue
RE
11/20China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
RE
11/20Holiday Season is Off to a Grand Start with Twentieth Annual Festival of Lights at Moody Gardens
GL
11/20Main events scheduled for December
AQ
11/20E-Gift Cards Leading Platform GiftChill to Accept Shiba Inu as Payment
GL
11/20DELTA AIR LINES : issues waiver for Atlanta travelers due to security event impact as it returns to normal operations
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1India police charge Amazon execs in alleged marijuana smuggling case
2Al Salam Bank B S C : Post share buyback announcement
3GFH Financial BSC : Notification from the company
4China downgrades its diplomatic ties with lithuania over taiwan issue
5Main events scheduled for December

HOT NEWS