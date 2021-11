Authored by Tigera experts, book published by O’Reilly Media

Tigera, which provides security and observability for containers, Kubernetes, and cloud, today announced the publication of its book, Kubernetes security and observability: A holistic approach to securing containers and cloud-native applications. Authored by Tigera’s Brendan Creane and Amit Gupta, the book is being published by O’Reilly Media and helps readers learn how to adopt a holistic security and observability strategy for building and securing cloud-native applications running on Kubernetes.

“Securing, observing, and troubleshooting containerized workloads on Kubernetes can be daunting,” said Gupta, vice president of business development and product management, Tigera. “It requires a range of considerations, from infrastructure choices and cluster configuration to deployment controls and runtime and network security. The book gives readers the clarity and confidence they need to establish security and observability for applications running on Kubernetes.”

The book covers key security and observability concepts and best practices to help unleash the power of cloud-native applications, including the following topics.

Why security and observability for cloud-native applications is necessary and how to determine the best strategy.

Understanding key concepts behind security and observability for cloud-native applications.

Exploring the technology choices that are available.

How to share security responsibilities across multiple teams and/or roles.

Learning how to architect Kubernetes security and observability for multi-cloud and hybrid environments.

“This book is a must-read for anyone who cares about securing their Kubernetes clusters or workloads!” said Seth Vargo, senior staff engineer at Google. “These concepts are largely applicable regardless of industry, vertical, or company size. Tin foil hats are not included.”

The print version of the book is available here or download a free copy of the e-book here.

