Holman Fenwick Willan LLP : HFW Continues To Expand Global Commodities Practice With Hire Of Structured Trade Finance Expert

Global, sector-focused law firm HFW has continued to expand its market-leading commodities practice with the hire of senior structured trade and commodity finance partner Matthew Cox.

Matthew joins HFW's London office on 1 April from Simmons & Simmons. He was previously Singapore Managing Partner at Dentons.

It is the latest in a series of partner hires for HFW's global commodities practice, following the arrival of commodities disputes expert Daniel Perera and Peter Zaman, Reed Smith's former Singapore Managing Partner and a world leader in climate change finance.

Alistair Feeney, Global Head of Commodities, HFW:

'This is an exciting period of growth for HFW's global commodities practice. Matthew has expertise in a wide range of finance structures and shares our approach of delivering outstanding client service. His arrival is another significant boost to our transactional commodities team, following Peter Zaman's arrival in January, and we will continue to pursue opportunities to strengthen the team further.'

Matthew advises banks, funds, commodity producers and commodity traders on all forms of structured trade and commodity finance including pre-export finance, advanced payment structures, commodity repos & true sale structures, supply chain finance, receivables financing, inventory and warehouse finance, project finance, asset finance, bilateral and syndicated corporate finance, financing leasing, trade finance liquidity programmes, and export credit agency supported transactions.

He also advises on commodity finance-related disputes and regulatory matters, as well as defaults, workouts and restructurings, and the packaging and distribution of portfolios of trade finance-related products.

Matthew has previously worked in Dubai, Tokyo and Singapore.

Matthew Cox, Partner, HFW:

'HFW is a true world leader in commodities, with unrivalled industry expertise and global reach. There simply isn't another law firm with the same strength across key commodities hubs like London, Geneva, Singapore, Hong Kong and Houston. That comprehensive market coverage will be a real benefit to my clients and gives me an excellent platform to further develop my practice. I'm really looking forward to joining the team.'

HFW's global commodities group now has 29 partners and more than 80 lawyers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. The team advise clients across the full spectrum of commodities, including physical supply, transportation, storage, OTC and exchange-traded derivatives, finance, digital trade, insurance, operations, compliance, sanctions and regulation.

About HFW

HFW is a leading global law firm in the aerospace, commodities, construction, energy and resources, insurance, and shipping sectors. The firm has more than 600 lawyers, including 185 partners, based in offices across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Asia-Pacific. HFW prides itself on its deep industry expertise and its entrepreneurial, creative and collaborative culture.

For further information, please contact:

Chris Johnson

Head of Communications

D +44 (0)20 7264 8159

M +44 (0)7976 939864

Echris.johnson@hfw.com

Follow us on social media:

LinkedIn | Twitter

We are working with clients across our international network to help them minimise the impact of COVID-19 on their business and to prepare for what's next. To find out more, visit our dedicated Covid-19 hub.