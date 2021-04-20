Log in
Holmusk : continues ambitious US growth with NYC headquarters and expanded management team

04/20/2021 | 02:02am EDT
NEW YORK, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Holmusk, a leading global data science and digital health company building the largest Real-World Evidence (RWE) platform for behavioral health, announced today the opening of its headquarters in New York City and addition of three new members to its management team to drive the company's ambitious growth plans.

New hires include Tony Tramontin, PhD (Chief of Strategic Partnerships), Scott H. Kollins, PhD (Chief Medical Officer), and Holly J. Logue (General Counsel). This expansion strengthens Holmusk's position as a global leader, with strong partnerships and presence in Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe.

"Formally establishing a base in New York City solidifies our strategic growth plans in the US and elevates our ability to engage deeply with our partners here," said Nawal Roy, founder and CEO of Holmusk. "While we have always been a global-first company, we know healthcare challenges need to be solved at the local and regional level. Our New York office is strategically located in the Northeast Biotech corridor, with superb access to our pharma partners, regulatory bodies, policy organizations, and investors."

Bringing together a range of exceptional industry and scientific experience, the new executive leaders will play a critical role in driving the company's traction and growth:

  • Tony Tramontin, PhD, Chief of Strategic Partnerships, drives new long-term strategic engagements with partners across the healthcare ecosystem, including pharma, health systems, and payers. Tony was previously Chief Scientific Officer at Axcella Health and a partner in the Life Sciences & Healthcare Practice of McKinsey & Company.
  • Scott H. Kollins, PhD, Chief Medical Officer, leads the company's collaborations with academic, clinical, and regulatory stakeholders, with a focus on building Holmusk's platform at the intersection of technology, data science, and healthcare. Scott developed expertise in clinical research and digital health as a faculty member at Duke University School of Medicine. He also served as the Global Lead for ADHD and Substance Use Disorders, and Co-Lead for the Digital Health Solutions Initiative at the Duke Clinical Research Institute.
  • Holly J. Logue, General Counsel, oversees all legal and policy activities related to corporate governance. Holly brings wide-ranging expertise relevant to life sciences and machine learning technology, as well as in legal aspects of growing innovative businesses, from intellectual property to global compliance. She previously was Head of Strategic Assets and General Counsel at Drawbridge Health, a medical device and diagnostic company.

Michael Weintraub, Holmusk Board Chair, commented: "I am thrilled to welcome these new leaders, with their extensive capabilities and broad expertise across healthcare and life sciences. Holmusk's unique platform has the potential to powerfully change behavioral health, and these strategic additions to the leadership team will enable the company achieve this ambitious vision."

Following the successful US$21.5 million series A in 2020, led by Optum Ventures and Health Catalyst Capital, Holmusk has significantly grown its US-based team with over two dozen new hires spanning all functions from business operations, tech, and data science. Holmusk's US footprint began in 2016 with the acquisition of MindLinc, a gold standard behavioral EHR system built by Duke University School of Medicine. The New York and Singapore headquarters will anchor Holmusk's global operations and lead existing offices in Durham (North Carolina), Shanghai, London, Basel, and Kuala Lumpur. Holmusk has been able to rapidly expand its global reach through its membership in JLABS, a premier life science incubator operated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation, with residencies in New York and Shanghai.

About Holmusk

Holmusk is on a mission to reimagine behavioral health and transform lives with Real-World Evidence and digital innovation. Headquartered in Singapore and New York, Holmusk generates evidence and builds digital solutions to advance behavioral health research, innovation, and care.

NeuroBlu, Holmusk's flagship product, synthesizes Real-World Data (RWD) with seamless analytic tools, enabling users to create actionable insights that drive behavioral health transformation. NeuroBlu is powered by an industry-leading and continually growing behavioral health clinical dataset, with over 20 years of data on 550,000+ patients and 20+ million encounters. Holmusk uses advanced proprietary analytics to enrich the data, with Natural Language Processing and predictive disease models designed specifically for behavioral health. Holmusk augments its data and analytic offerings with powerful digital solutions that enhance patient engagement, support disease self-management, and capture patient-reported outcomes to guide clinical decisions and analytics. For more information, please visit www.holmusk.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/holmusk-continues-ambitious-us-growth-with-nyc-headquarters-and-expanded-management-team-301271383.html

SOURCE Holmusk


© PRNewswire 2021
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.