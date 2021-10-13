Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Holocene Advisors says Merck's offer undervalues Acceleron

10/13/2021 | 05:39pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Merck logo is seen on a sign at the Merck & Co campus in Rahway, New Jersey

(Reuters) -Investment management firm Holocene Advisors said it will not back Merck & Co's offer to buy Acceleron Pharma Inc for $180 per share, saying it significantly undervalues the drugmaker.

Avoro Capital, which owns 7% of Acceleron stock, had also shared that view on Merck's $11.5 billion bid for the company.

"A transaction now, at this price, is not compelling ... (the offer) does not compensate XLRN shareholders adequately, given Acceleron's strong pipeline and attractive long-term business prospects," Holocene said in a statement on Wednesday.

The deal would give Merck access to Acceleron's rare disease drug candidate, sotatercept, which the company expects could bring in billions of dollars in sales.

Merck did not respond to requests for comment.

Acceleron, meanwhile, said on Wednesday it fully supported the offer and there had been no further negotiation after it was accepted.

"We are currently on track to achieve more than 50% shares being tendered as part of this tender period," said Todd James, Acceleron senior vice president, corporate affairs and investor relations, on a call with Reuters, noting that just over half of outstanding shares need to be tendered for deals to close.

Merck began its tender offer to buy Acceleron shares on Tuesday.

Holocene owned 1.42% of Acceleron's traded shares as of June 30, and is among the top 20 investors in the company, according to data from Refinitiv.

(Reporting by Praveen Paramasivam and Ruhi Soni in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:43pBrazil coffee exports fall 29% in Sept on shipping hurdles
RE
05:39pHolocene Advisors says Merck's offer undervalues Acceleron
RE
05:36pTESLA : Volkswagen CEO warns a delay in shift to electric vehicles could cost 30,000 jobs - sources
RE
05:34pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.47% to 88.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pEuro Gains 0.56% to $1.1596 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pSterling Gains 0.52% to $1.3659 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pDollar Lost 0.31% to 113.26 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pToronto market notches 4-week high as U.S. inflation heats up
RE
05:33pUtilities Up As 10-Year Treasury Yield Slips -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:31pCommunications Services Up On Earnings Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. stocks dip as inflation risk fans policy bets; USD pauses rally
2ARCELORMITTAL : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
3JPMorgan edges closer to leaving pandemic behind, its earnings show
4Moderna : Announces COVAX Exercises Option to Purchase 176.5 Million Ad..
5Wall St mostly up on Nasdaq and growth stocks, takes Fed minutes in str..

HOT NEWS