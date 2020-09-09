Holy Cross Early Learning Center : Director, Carrie Bryant-Render, Debuts Her New Book Geared Towards Preschoolers During This Pandemic

The Book Those Days…Those Days You Could Not Go to School Captures the Struggles Many Preschoolers and Their Families Endured During Lockdowns

Ms. Carrie Bryant-Render, Director of Holy Cross Early Learning Center in Mahwah, took advantage of the extra free time she suddenly had during COVID-19 to write a book that could capture the obstacles many students and parents faced due to online learning and lockdowns.

Those Days…Those Days You Could Not Go to School is a rhyming children’s book that was a mother-son project. Ms. Carrie created the content for the book, while her son Luke, 10 years old and in the fourth grade at the time, created colorful illustrations that pop off the page and lift spirits during this uncertain period.

Ms. Carrie has been Director of Holy Cross Early Learning Center for the past 7 years, and interacting with her students is her favorite part of each day. Her book gave her a way of reaching out to her students and letting them know that she understood their struggles and was going through those same struggles herself.

“I was getting emails and Facebook comments from parents left and right saying how much their children missed Holy Cross. Instead of trying to change what I couldn’t control, I decided to use the lockdown to write this book that so accurately depicts the feelings many of us have dealt with over the past few months,” said Ms. Carrie. “Not only did it keep me busy, but it also allowed me and my son, Luke, to spend extra quality time together and create something that would make a difference in the kids’ lives.”

Those Days…Those Days You Could Not Go to School is available in an e-book version on the Barnes and Noble website that can be downloaded onto the free Nook app, or you may order a print version from Ms. Carrie using the contact information below.

