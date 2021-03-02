DGAP-News: HOMANN HOLZWERKSTOFFE GmbH / Key word(s): Bond

Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026: Early closing of the order book already today, 2 March 2021, 12:00 p.m.



02.03.2021 / 08:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026: Early closing of the order book already today, 2 March 2021, 12:00 p.m.

Munich, 2 March 2021 - The offering of the third corporate bond of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH has generated great interest among institutional investors and asset managers as well as retail investors. Due to the high demand across all distribution formats, the offering period for the Homann Holzwerkstoffe Bond 2021/2026 (ISIN: DE000A3H2V19; WKN: A3H2V1), which started yesterday, will be shortened as part of the public offering via the subscription functionality of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and will end already today, 2 March 2021, at 12:00 noon. Originally, the subscription period was scheduled until 4 March 2021.

Further details on the issue volume and the allocation will be announced shortly after the end of the offer period.

The securities prospectus approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF), Luxembourg, and notified to the Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht (BaFin), Germany, is available for download at https://www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/ , https://www.boerse-frankfurt.de/en and www.bourse.lu.

About Homann Holzwerkstoffe

Headquartered in Munich, Homann Holzwerkstoffe Group is a leading supplier of thin, high-quality finished medium-density and high-density fibreboards (MDF/HDF). With production plants in Losheim am See, Germany, as well as Karlino and Krosno/Oder, Poland, the Group serves the global furniture, door and coating industries, with the main focus on the European markets. The family-owned company looks back on a long tradition and has been established on the capital market since 2012. Its 2017/2022 corporate bond (ISIN: DE000A2E4NW7; WKN: A2E4NW) is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in the Scale segment.



Press/Investor Relations:

IR.on AG

Anna-Lena Mayer, Martin Grünter

T +49 221 9140 970

homann@ir-on.com

Contact:

Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH

Teresa Kerscher

T +49 (0)89 99 88 69 0

tk@homanit.org



Disclaimer

This press release as well as the information contained herein do not represent an offer to sell or an invitation to buy securities of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH in the Federal Republic of Germany or in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg or in another country and shall not be construed as such, in particular if such an offer or such an invitation is forbidden or not permitted, and do not replace the securities prospectus. Potential investors in notes of the Bond 2021/2026 of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH are asked to seek information about such restrictions and to comply with them. An investment decision regarding the notes of the Bond 2021/2026 of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH may be made only on the basis of the securities prospectus approved by the Luxembourg Financial Supervisory Authority (Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier - CSSF) on 9 February 2021, which is available at https://www.homann-holzwerkstoffe.de/en/investor-relations/ and www.bourse.lu. The CSSF's approval should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. Potential investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision in order to fully understand the potential risks and opportunities of the decision to invest in the securities. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, in particular not in the United States of America, to U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S of the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States of America, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg is required by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any breach of this restriction may constitute a violation of the securities regulations of certain countries, in particular the United States of America. Notes of Homann Holzwerkstoffe GmbH are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany and the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.